City and county officials have noticed trucks have had difficulties going down Croton Avenue and East Washington Street.
The trucks, mostly semis, have crashed into poles, other vehicles or stopped traffic trying to turn downtown. The city, in collaboration with the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation and DON Enterprises, is working on creating a 10-block Enterprise Park District to help improve truck traffic access.
“We have a goal within this Enterprise Park to improve truck access throughout Route 65 and Route 422,” said Linda Nitch, the director of economic development for Forward Lawrence, of which the LCEDC falls under.
Nitch, during a presentation Tuesday during city council’s caucus meeting, said planning has been in the works since 2021. The district would start on Croton Avenue at the entrance of the Neshannock Trail, then heads west on Croton all the way to Mill Street, south to White Street, up Shadyside Avenue to Countyline Street and across East Washington Street to Court Street. From there, it would go along the rear of the New Castle Area Transit Authority transfer station and parking lot and back to the Neshannock Trail.
This district also includes Produce Street, Kurtz Lane, Bailey Street and Grove Street.
Nitch said the area of the district has 20 businesses with around 240 employees.
“There’s a lot of truck traffic that’s down there, and those trucks certainly have issues, the semis especially, when they’re coming along Croton and they want to make a right heading south onto East Washington or Route 65,” Nitch said.
Nitch said phase one of this district initiative will be completed this year, which includes roadway improvements to Produce Street, Kurtz Lane and Bailey Street, sidewalk improvements on both sides of East Washington Street, taking down certain poles from Court Street to Croton Avenue, and placing decorative street lights and streetscape amenities.
Much of the project will be funded through a $1 million Multimodal Transportation Fund grant through the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
Of the grant funding, $180,000 will go toward the road improvements, $400,000 to sidewalk and curb improvements, $250,000 for decorative streetlights to match the existing ones through the Downtown Revitalization, $20,000 for the streetscape amenities such as planters and greenery, with $100,000 for engineering services and $50,000 for contingencies.
In addition, the LCEDC will provide in-kind contributions of $20,000, while the city will give an additional $50,000 for Produce Street.
City Administrator Chris Frye said fixing Produce Street was one of the projects identified in the city’s five-year plan.
Design work and permitting was completed in 2022, with bids formally advertised on Jan. 23.
A pre-bid meeting will take place on Tuesday, with bids due on Feb. 16. From there, construction is expected to begin in the spring and hopefully conclude by the end of the summer, before the fall.
Nitch said this is due to PennDOT paving work that will take place at the end of the summer and into the fall.
This paving work will be on East Washington Street from the Shenango Junior-Senior High School to Croton Avenue, full reconstruction work on Route 108 from Croton Avenue to Produce Street and milling and resurfacing work on Route 108 from Produce Street to Route 18.
Nitch said during construction for the Enterprise Park, areas of Kurtz Lane and Bailey Street near Packard Paint & Decorating will be one-way going west only to East Washington Street, with all traffic coming off East Washington to move onto Produce Street to turn left or right.
She said in another six to eight months, she will be returning to city council to get its approval to submit another grant application for the project’s next phase.
“Phase two would be aligning Countyline Street with Court Street, with the ultimate goal of having a traffic light there to slow traffic going down into the city, as well as as south going out of the city, improving access for our trucks,” Nitch said. “Having that light will be vital for trucks.”
Nitch said DCED awarded the first grant due to the three-way partnership between the city, the LCEDC and DON, and feels confident a second grant can be awarded.
When asked by Deputy Mayor MaryAnne Gavrile, Nitch said the district will not be turned into a three-way road, stating studies from the city’s engineer RAR Engineering showed that would not be possible.
“It was determined there was not enough space in order to do that, so it will remain just two-ways,” Nitch said.
