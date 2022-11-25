Ellwood City will have a new borough manager in 2023.
Borough council unanimously agreed, on Monday, to hire Kevin Swogger as the new borough manager, effective Jan. 1, at a salary of $70,000.
He replaces the outgoing David Allen, who resigned from the role to pursue other ventures after believing the borough is in a good financial state.
“David did a very good job for our community,” said Mayor Anthony Court. “It’s very important that we keep on the right track moving forward.”
Swogger said he grew up in Ellwood City. Following his graduation from Lincoln High School, Swogger served for 23 years in the U.S. Air Force from June 1985 to October 2007.
As part of his service, Swogger served on Air Force One from 1991 to 2001 working with former Presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.
Following his time aboard Air Force One, he became an engineering project manager for the Air Force in Georgia, managing a $25-million roofing indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract.
Swogger moved back to Ellwood City at the end of 2013 into 2014, where he worked at the Social Security Administration for seven years, and is currently at the Veterans Affairs office in Pittsburgh, before deciding to take the position of Ellwood borough manager.
“I’m glad he’s back in the area. I think it’s important for the borough manager to be living in the city, working in the city,” Court said. “Hopefully it will be a smooth transition period.”
Swogger said he feels his past work experience and diversity makes him a good candidate for the job.
“Being that I’m a hometown guy, I wanted to see it do well. I want to see Ellwood City thrive,” Swogger said.
Swogger said he wants to continue the good work that was set up by Allen, in order to help move the borough forward in a positive direction.
“I’m looking forward to working with him to do the best job for Ellwood City,” Court said.
Swogger has two associate’s degrees from City Colleges of Chicago in construction technology and architectural technology. He has both a bachelor’s degree of business management and a master’s of business administration from National Louis University.
Court said a lot has been accomplished in recent years in the borough, but said administration cannot become complacent, stating they must strive to keep doing better.
