Logan Keck, 23, of Carlisle, cares for her daughter, born February 1, in the NICU unit at Holy Spirit-Geisinger in East Pennsboro Township. Keck was initially addicted to heroin and was in recovery for two years on methadone maintenance treatment when she found out she was pregnant. Keck's baby is now on morphine to help her through withdrawal. February 7, 2017.