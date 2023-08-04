Beth Hillmar will no longer have to cross the road to get to New Wilmington’s Dollar General.
That’s because a new Dollar General is under construction on her side of the road, about 100 yards away from the current store.
By fall, Dollar General plans to open the new $700,000 store at 1980 Mercer-New Wilmington Road. The building is 500 square feet larger than its current store at 1995 Mercer-New Wilmington Road.
“I don’t know if it was needed,” said Hillmar, manager of the nearby New Wilmington Livestock Auction. “There doesn’t seem to be anything wrong with the store across the way. That Dollar General is always very, very busy.”
Brandon Moss, a partner with DOT New Wilmington Pa. LLC, said Dollar General chose not to renew the lease with his company for the current store. DOT New Wilmington built and leased the 9,100-square-foot building to Dollar General in 2008. The 15-year lease expires in September.
Moss plans to look for a tenant.
A spokesperson for Dollar General said the new 9,600-square-foot store is slated to open this fall.
Dollar General is always evaluating our stores and how to best serve our customers,” an unnamed spokesperson wrote in an email. “The new store will provide more selling space and a fresher layout as well as the same products and prices.”
The current store’s six to 10 employees are expected to transfer, the spokesperson added.
The current store and new store both lie in Wilmington Township, Mercer County, just on the outskirts of New Wilmington Borough. Township tax collector Jennifer Harvey said property taxes for the current store are $6,000. Until the new store is finished, Harvey will not know the tax bill.
Cross Development is the developer, according to township secretary, treasurer and administrator Cindy Black.
Moss’ Conneaut Lake company built 18 stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York for Dollar General beginning in 2003, but hasn’t built one in 10 years.
Moss hopes to find a tenant when the current Dollar General closes.
“We’ll be putting a sign up when it gets to the end of their lease,” he said.
DOT New Wilmington purchased the property in 2005 for $65,000, according to records at the county tax assessor’s office.
Dollar General has more than 19,000 stores in 47 states, including at least 25 in Lawrence County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.