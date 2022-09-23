Court is now in session with the Honorable Rick Russo presiding in a brand new courtroom.
Judge Russo and his staff moved into a new magisterial district court on Wilmington Road in late August and opened for business there Sept. 1. The court now occupies 2,010 square feet in the front half building that formerly housed the Tuscany Square restaurant and has been remodeled to accommodate the court.
The building has six rooms, plus four restrooms — two for the public, one for the staff and one for the judge.
Russo’s first hearing there was a landlord/tenant issue, he said.
He said he is pleased with his new digs.
“It’s definitely a much more professional looking facility,” Russo said. “It’s more modern and helps promote the perception that it’s a dignified court facility.”
Russo and his employees, files and furniture moved from across Route 18 where they previously were housed in two different sections of the Allshouse Plaza. When a redistricting occurred and his district, 53-3-04, merged with that of District Judge David Rishel upon Rishel’s retirement, the court added Rishel’s staff and records, causing their quarters to become cramped. The one restroom across the way was just off the courtroom, robbing both the users and the courts of privacy.
Previously litigants, including criminal defendants, would be paraded past his judge’s office into the courtroom for other proceedings.
In the new quarters, Russo’s office is separated from the foot traffic and litigants, and he sees the involved parties only in the courtroom.
The spacious new courtroom measures 24 x 20 feet or 480 square feet and has 9-foot-high ceilings.
The staff also has a large room with enough room to distance desks from one another and for filing.
Russo said he also is happy with the location of his new court, which has the largest jurisdiction of any district court in Lawrence County.
The district covers the largest area of the county, and includes the townships of Neshannock, Wilmington, Pulaski, Shenango, Hickory, Scott, Washington and Plain Grove, and the boroughs of South New Castle, New Wilmington and Volant.
“The location is the best we could find for the people of the district,” Russo commented. He complimented Wish Development, owners of the former restaurant building, for the work done to remodel the facility and also make it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“We’re happy with this place and we’re hoping the community will be happy, also,” he said.
“This was by far the best location we could find, for the best price,” Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd agreed.
The county will be paying $5,000 per month or $60,000 a year in rent plus utilities in the new facility. It was paying $2,700 per month in rent or $32,400 per year plus utilities at the Allshouse plaza, according to figures provided by the county controller’s office.
Boyd said the county will be paying rent to the Allshouse plaza owners only until October.
Other locations for the new court the county officials considered would have required paying for retrofitting to accommodate it. Developer Mike Wish of Wish Development, agreed to reconfigure the front half of the building into a court at no cost to the county for the remodeling.
