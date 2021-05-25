New date set for double homicide, shooting suspect

A preliminary hearing has been continued for a Dewey Avenue man accused of stabbing his mother and landlord to death, then shooting a neighbor in the chest.
A new hearing date is set for 11 a.m. May 25 for Louis Vincent Esposito, 59, of 1019 Dewey Ave., charged with two counts of criminal homicide, one count of attempted criminal homicide and one count of escape in the reported May 12 attack on the three individuals.
According to court dockets, he will be represented in court by court-appointed defense attorney John J. Bongivengo.
Police in a criminal complaint reported that Esposito's 81-year-old mother, Margaret Kahrer, with whom he lived in a duplex, and John Micco, 78, the landlord next door who owned the building, both died from multiple stab wounds in their respective apartments.
Esposito also is accused of pointing a gun at his neighbor, Kevin Ross, 54, and shooting him twice in the chest.
Russo was treated at UPMC Jameson Hospital and released the next day, but has been readmitted to the hospital because of complications from the shooting, according to neighbors.
The incidents left the close-knit neighbors of that community reeling in shock, and worried about Ross, known among them as a friendly, good samaritan neighbor who mowed the lawns of many residents.
The residents on the block have fundraising T-shirt sales and donation sites established on his behalf to help defray his medical bills and lost income during his recovery.
Esposito remains in the Lawrence County jail without bond.
New Castle officers and members of the Lawrence County Critical Incident Response Team into Micco's and Esposito's residences after he reportedly shot Ross, and they found both of them dead.
Esposito was arrested after police surrounded his house and they found him hiding in a basement after the gunfire, according to police.
Police said that when they arrived at the scene, they found neighbors administering first aid to Ross's gunshot wounds, before an ambulance arrived.
According to the criminal complaint, Esposito after lengthy questioning at the police station admitted to the homicides and to having shot Ross. He then tried to escape the police by pulling the fire alarm in the interview room, but was caught immediately, the report said. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
