In December, New Creation Free Methodist Church officially launched a “restart.”
Pastor Chuck Jewell said this restart, a few years in the making, was made due to its new “outpost” location on Pearson Street and to refocus as a congregation following four-and-a-half years of being “nomadic.”
“We redid our purpose mission values. We restarted and refocused ourselves,” Jewell said.
The church, after having no permanent location since October 2018, is now looking forward to the future at its location at 725 Pearson St. in New Castle, such as by giving back to the community.
In September, city council granted a conditional use request to the church to move into the building, which was the old St. John the Baptist Maronite Hall, after the church had purchased the building. Volunteers from Youngsville Free Methodist Church, in Warren County, have been working to help remodel the new outpost to house a children’s ministry, which Jewell is incredibly grateful for.
“We’ve been proceeding forward. We had a lot of preparation cleaning,” Jewell said. “When we first came in here, the spiders outnumbered people by a vast amount because the building had not been used in a couple years, at least the main part.”
Jewell said after a lot of cleaning, and a lot of elbow grease, the church began services in its new outpost in September, with the church getting its non-profit status in October.
This led to the restart service the first week in December, which Jewell said was well-attended and a turning point for the church.
“We’re in the neighborhood, we want to make a difference, and now we’re taking steps to get in place so we can do some creative things to not just help us, not just the church fellowship here, but hopefully make a difference in the neighborhood too,” Jewell said.
A new core mission
for the community
Jewell said this new outpost will allow the church to accomplish what it wants to do in order to help the community.
This includes continuing the church’s once-a-month food distribution, its annual Operation Christmas Child project, helping the nearby community garden in the South Side and, once it’s up-and-running again, allowing small groups to utilize the kitchen.
Jewell said he would like to see the outpost become a place where families and caregivers can come with their children, to have the children play when it’s too cold, hot, or rainy, while the adults can sit back and enjoy a cup of coffee, tea or any other drink.
“It’s not going to be every day, and it’s not going to be a daycare where you drop your kids off,” Jewell said. “It’s going to be, Hey, if you want to come in and hang out, we have a space for you.”
Jewell said in “future phases,” the church would like to purchase or rent shower trailers for those who don’t have access, as well as washers and dryers.
He said the church specifically wants to help the unhoused in the community and wants to be a helpful neighbor in the South Side.
“We want to get to know the neighborhood, find out what the needs are, and then we creatively use this space to meet the needs of the neighborhood,” Jewell said. “We’re not experts all the time. People know what they need. We just got to make sure we provide the right product.”
Jewell said the church has a second “outpost” on Williams Street, where Associate Pastor Sue Lawton lives, on a half-acre of land where the church hosts picnics and neighborhood children play.
A resilient and
passionate congregation
New Creation Free Methodist Church was formerly located at 767 Arlington Ave. with its former building built in 1889.
The building was demolished in 2018. From there, the congregation moved into the New Castle Christian Academy on the North Hill until the Pearson Street property was purchased.
“We really learned a lot in our time. We learned a lot about what it is being flexible,” Jewell said. “One of our board members, Eden Mack, said everywhere we have gone, we learn something about ourselves and God is teaching us. Everywhere we have gone, God has been teaching us something that we are going to need moving forward.”
Jewell said the church was willing to do its restart in 2020, but was delayed as a result of the pandemic.
He added while the church lost some members due to the pandemic and its “lack of building stability,” those who remained were incredibly passionate and resilient about not just the church, but its mission and values moving forward.
