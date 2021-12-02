As of Thursday evening, nobody locally has been diagnosed with the new COVID-19 omicron variant.
But doctors know it’s coming and they’re preparing for a surge driven by the variant winter and indoor holiday gatherings.
Even without the new variant, COVID-19 cases are surging locally.
“We’re like kindling for a forest fire,’’ said Dr. David Shellenbarger, emergency medical physician and chief medical officer at Sharon Regional Medical Center
The omicron variant of COVID-19 is the latest strain of the coronavirus.
First discovered in South Africa, more countries, including the U.S., are reporting cases.
Scientists say much still needs to be learned of omicron. But they’ve found it has an unusual combination of mutations that may enable it to spread faster.
“Omicron is emerging,’’ said Dr. Graham Snyder, medical director for infection prevention and hospital epidemiology at UPMC.
Snyder and other UPMC officials participated Thursday in a video press conference about the health care system’s preparation for challenges posed by the omicron variant and an expected winter surge of COVID-19.
“It’s important because it has a lot of mutations, in fact more than we have seen in Delta or other variants of the virus.’’
All of this comes as healthcare providers are still battling the previous Delta variant.
“It’s very likely that the current vaccines will continue to offer protection against Omicron, said Dr. Graham Snyder, UPMC’s medical director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology. “Boosters are recommended for all adults and can ensure your immune system remains prepared.”
UPMC officials said Thursday that the system had completed the first and largest clinical trial to compare different ways of administering monoclonal antibodies.
Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-produced molecules that act as substitute antibodies that can restore, enhance or mimic the immune system’s attack on cells, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.
UPMC’s study already has yielded a payoff with the discovery that injecting monoclonal antibodies is just as effective as delivering them through intravenous treatments.
This development will allow hospitals to treat twice as many patients, said Dr. Erin McCreary, infectious diseases pharmacist at UPMC.
“It’s easier to administer, more staff can administer it, it takes less time,” McCreary said.
And UPMC’s discovery couldn’t have come at a more opportune time. Shellenbarger said the increase of COVID patients is already straining health care systems and physicians expect even greater demand.
“Our resources for routine medical care is already stretched thin,’’ Shellenbarger said. “The people resources in the medical community aren’t there.’’
Like other physicians, he urged people to wear masks in crowds.
“And students should be wearing masks when in school,’’ Shellenbarger said.
The latest variant and surge has shattered any notions that the pandemic is going away soon.
“Over the summer as the number of COVID cases plunged, people thought it was put behind us,’’ said Dr. Tariq Cheema, an AHN-Grove City pulmonologist and critical care specialist.
AHN is seeing a jump in COVID-19 cases.
“Our beds are getting filled and the numbers are increasing,’’ Chema said.
The growing sentiment in the medical community that the COVID-19 pandemic is becoming an endemic — that the virus will be with us for some time to come in one form or another.
“In my opinion this is a new normal that we may have to live with,’’ Chema said of COVID-19.
“There surely are signs it will be staying around.’’
