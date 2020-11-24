By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
With new COVID-19 cases surging and hospitals seeing record-breaking admissions of coronavirus patients, Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday called on residents to stay home, and rolled out stepped-up enforcement that could see businesses ordered to close temporarily if they don’t enforce the state’s mask mandate.
Under the new plan, local school leaders must pledge that they will follow state safety guidelines or risk state action to force them to close.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine also ordered that bars and restaurants cut off alcohol sales at 5 p.m. on Wednesday night until Thanksgiving morning.
Wolf said the freeze on alcohol sales is intended to target what has traditionally been one of the busiest nights of the year for bars.
Levine said that state officials are advising people to stay at home not ordering it. Wolf said that employers are required to allow workers to telework if possible.
Wolf said the new restrictions come as COVID-19 forecasts suggest that the state could run short on hospital space if the surge isn’t gotten under control
Those forecasts predict “Pennsylvania will be out of ICU beds in December if we do nothing,” Wolf said.
A spokesman for the House Republican caucus said the new orders are too restrictive.
“Pennsylvanians are currently policing their own activity during the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases,” said Jason Gottesman, a spokesman for House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre County.
“As our hospitals and health care system are facing greater strain, we need to redouble our efforts to keep people safe,” Wolf said. “If our health care system is compromised, it isn’t only COVID-19 patients who will suffer. If we run out of hospital beds, or if hospital staff are over-worked to the breaking point, care will suffer for every patient — including those who need emergency care for illnesses, accidents, or chronic conditions unrelated to COVID-19,” the governor said.
Under the state’s new plan, businesses that don’t enforce masking rules for customers will be given a warning, but on the second offense, the business would be ordered to close for 24 hours. On a third offense, the business owner would face potential fines.
Wolf said the enforcement strategy is modeled on one put in place in Ohio earlier this month.
Beginning Monday, school leaders in a county with “substantial” COVID-19 community spread must sign an “attestation” that they are following state safety guidelines, Levine said. If school officials in counties with substantial community spread don’t sign the pledge to follow the state guidelines, they must switch to remote learning, she said.
Only four counties in the state don’t have a substantial community spread -- Cameron, Sullivan, Pike and Wayne counties.
If a school attests that they are following the safety guidelines but state officials determine the local school isn’t fully complying with those rules, the state will step in to close the school, Levine said.
“We have good knowledge about what’s going on in the school districts,” Levine said. “We’ll be observing.”
In addition to the other changes, the state is all implementing new limits on large gatherings.
Gatherings for facilities with occupancy of fewer than 2,000 people are capped at 10% capacity, inside; and 15%, outside. Gatherings at facilities with occupancy between 2,001 and 10,000 are capped at 5%, inside, and 10% outside.
If a facility has an official capacity of more than 10,000 people, the state is barring inside gatherings of more than 500 people and barring outside gatherings of more than 2,500.
Wolf said the moves are needed since the state is seeing more cases per day and more people hospitalized for COVID-19 than at any point in the pandemic.
