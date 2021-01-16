There’s no new cookie in town.
Although Girl Scout cookie sales are underway, and the organization has announced a new variety – the French toast-flavored Toast-Yay – local customers will need to make their choices from among traditional favorites.
“We did not get it,” said Jenn Dayton, Neshannock Service Unit manager. “There are two cookie suppliers/bakers. There’s ABC and there’s Little Brownie Bakers. ABC bakers, they came out with the new French toast cookie. We, unfortunately, are Little Brownie Bakers, and we did not get the new cookie.”
Kristin Green of the Laurel Service Unit said that deciding whether to add a new cookie is the responsibility regionally of Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania.
“It will be a challenge,” Green said, “because I believe our eastern Ohio counterpart does have the cookie, but we do not, and it’s not available on our online ordering either. So no new cookies for us.”
There remain, though, plenty of choices, including Lemon-Ups, the shortbread Trefoils, the oatmeal sandwich Do-Si-Dos, the crispy, chocolate-and-peanut butter Tag-Alongs, the caramel and coconut Samoas, the chocolatey Thin Mints, crunchy Girl Scout S’mores and buttery, gluten-free Toffee Tastics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.