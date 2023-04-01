Goodbye yellow tags. Hello orange bags and totes.
The new city-wide refuse contract with Ellwood City-based Aiken Refuse begins today.
The contract, which runs from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2026, ditches the yellow-tag system from the previous contract, and instead gives residents the option of either using 95-gallon bins or individual 32-gallon “orange bags,” the latter similar to the city’s previous blue bag system.
The bags will not be sold individually, and will only be sold in rolls of 10 at $35 per roll, which equates to $3.50 per bag.
“For three years we have heard complaints about the tag system,” Mayor Bryan Cameron said in a previous news release. “The goal of this council was to find a contractor that would give our residents options. Fortunately for us, Aiken did just that.”
For now, with more to be announced later, the places to buy the orange bags include Last Minit Mart at 1010 Wilmington Road; Last Minit Mart at 513 Montgomery Ave.; Cascade Express at 1302 Moravia St.; Cascade Express at 500 S. Cascade St.; Save-A-Lot at 1134 Butler Ave.; Beer 4 Less and Pop at 310 Cascade Galleria; Sparkle Market at 2016 W. State St. in Union Township and the Aiken Refuse office at 1613 Wampum Road in Ellwood City.
City Administrator Chris Frye said more locations for bags will be announced by Aiken in the future, while noting residents who ordered their totes by the initial Feb. 21 due date began receiving them this week.
Under the new contract, the cost for the totes is a one-time fee of $75, plus a bill of $69 per quarter, or $23 a month.
Bi-weekly recycling, leaf collection in the spring and fall and Christmas tree collection in January will continue at no extra cost or change from the previous contract.
Residents can request bulky, large or large appliance items removed for $10, $15 and $15, respectively, per item.
Under the new contract, Aiken representatives are required to come to the city hall building at least once per quarter for a set amount of hours.
A residential property owner can be excluded from the Aiken contract if they are an employee or an immediate family member of an owner of a qualifying business with service from a hauler. They must apply and provide documentation annually to the city.
Those residents would not qualify for recycling, bulk collection, leaf waste or Christmas tree collection.
Efforts to reach Aiken Refuse for additional comments on the new contract were unsuccessful by Friday’s production deadline.
Leftover tags put to use
Yellow tags from the current contract will not be honored, nor can residents receive refunds or credit for leftover tags. Aiken officials cited counterfeits as the reason.
To make the “best out of a bad situation,” according to Councilman Terry Rodgers, New Castle teamed up with Aiken Refuse, Tri-County CleanWays and the Lawrence-Mercer Recycling/Solid Waste Department, to collect leftover tags from residents.
Those tags, in turn, would be distributed by the city code enforcement department for residents who needed them, or to be used for cleanup activities, to help combat blighted areas in the city.
One of these cleanup efforts, on March 24, led to the cleanup of a wooded area along Locust Street and the property of the former Keystone Specialty store in South Mill Street.
“We collected over 300 tags, in which 135 went towards the cleanup and approximately 180 were distributed to residents that had rubbish violations,” said code department Supervisor Anthony Cioffi.
While Frye admitted this wasn’t the answer for everyone, he feels the tag distribution program served its purpose well.
“I think it went well,” Frye said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.