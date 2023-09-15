New Castle code enforcement Supervisor Anthony Cioffi said the new code officer hired in August is being trained for rental inspections.
While Cioffi did not share the officer’s name, Cioffi said during last week’s city council meeting the officer’s hire is important because he was the only officer trained to do rental inspections.
The city had considered hiring a firm to conduct residential inspections, but got no offers with proposals.
Mayor Bryan Cameron responded to concerns from residents stating code does not file enough citations to address blighted and vacant property. He said code has done a good job, but the purpose of issuing citations is not to collect fines or put people in jail.
“The purpose of citations is to get you to comply,” Cameron said. “We don’t want to charge people with fines. The point is to clean up the city and make it nicer for the neighborhood.”
When code issues a citation, property owners have 14 days to respond.
Residents with code concerns should call (724) 656-3539.
