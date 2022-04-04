New Castle police have refiled charges against a murder suspect accused in the North Hill shooting death of a Beaver Falls man last year.
A new charge, of prohibited possession of a firearm, has been added to those previously filed against Daniel Lee Tweedlie, 19, of New Brighton, Beaver County. His previous charges of criminal homicide and possession of a gun that has the serial number altered were refiled. He was arraigned on the new charges Friday.
Tweedlie is accused in the Oct. 25 shooting death of 21-year-old Devon Thompson of Beaver Falls while he reportedly was selling Thompson a pair of shoes and a gun in a second-floor apartment at 413 E. Leasure Ave. on the city's North Hill.
The criminal complaint against him in Thompson’s murder case indicates that Tweedlie struck Thompson in the face with the pistol and it fired at the same time, hitting Thompson in the chest, according to an account from a witness. Thompson was taken by private vehicle to UPMC Jameson Hospital, where he later died.
The witness identified Tweedlie from a photo array, police reported.
The police obtained a search warrant for the apartment and found a black semiautomatic Polymer “ghost” handgun — an unserialized and untraceable firearm that can be bought online and assembled at home — hidden under a mattress. The gun has an extended magazine, and one spent shell casing was still in the barrel, police noted, and Tweedlie's identification was found nearby.
The latest charge against Tweedlie, of illegal possession of a firearm, comes from a conviction of illegal possession of firearm by a minor when he was 17 years old.
Tweedlie has been in the Lawrence County jail without bond since Nov. 2. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.