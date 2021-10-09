New Castle native Sean Kanan has returned to one of his signature roles, Deacon Sharpe, on the soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful.”
Kanan, the son of Lawrence County residents Dale and Michele Perelman, made his first appearance Thursday on the show since 2017
He made his debut on “The Bold and the Beautiful” in 2000 and continued the role of Sharpe until taking the character to sister soap “The Young and the Restless.” He returned to “The Bold and the Beautiful” later the sme year.
Kanan announced his return Wednesday on his Twitter account, saying “I’m baaaaak! Tune in tomorrow to @Bandb_CBS and see what daytime’s baddest boy has in store for the Foresters.”
Kanan also played A.J. Quartermaine on “General Hospital” from 1993-97, and reprised the role in 2012.
In addition, Kanan created -- along with Lawrence County native Jason Antognoli -- his own award-winning soap, “Studio City,” which streams on Amazon Prime. Kanan’s wife, Michelle, serves as writer for the show, and Kanan, Antognoli and another Lawrence County native, Brain Levine, are executive producers.
Kanan’s other acting credits include “Survive the Game” with Bruce Willis, now in select theaters and streaming on Apple TV; the soap opera “Sunset Beach;” and “Karate Kid III,” in which he played the role of Ralph Macchio’s nemesis.
He also has authored three books, the self-help guide “Way of the Cobra;” “Modern Gentleman: Cooking and Entertaining with Sean Kanan;” and in “Success Factor X,” which he co-authored with Jill Liberman.
