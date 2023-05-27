New Castle High School made four Henry Mancini Awards “part of their world” Sunday night.
The cast, crew and production staff of this year’s musical, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” which was staged March 30, 31 and April 1, were nominated for five awards in the program showcasing outstanding student achievement in theater in Lawrence, Butler, Beaver and Mercer counties.
All schools in those counties are invited to participate with New Castle being the only Lawrence County school opting to do so this year. Performances from participating schools are then judged by a team of industry professionals who name nominees in each category. Schools are divided into categories based on budget size.
New Castle was in the highest category and took home four wins: best crew technical execution, best scenic design for budget three, best costume design for budget three and best lighting design for budget three. “Mermaid” was also nominated for category three best musical honors, which went to Butler County’s Knoch High School and its production of “Something Rotten.”
“It sounds corny, but really everyone does cheer everyone else on. It’s a lovefest because we all know how hard everyone works to put on a show. There’s a camaraderie in that shared experience,” said New Castle director Robert Lee.
“The directors get to bounce ideas off each other and the performers get to make friends and take part in a ceremony that is to the level of any professional awards program,” Lee continued, noting that while New Castle had been nominated for Mancinis in previous years, the district only had one prior win, for best scenic design for “Mamma Mia!” in 2019.
“This gives them the recognition they deserve and need,” Lee added. “It’s something more than just me telling them how good they are.”
Being nominated for best musical also meant the curtain hadn’t yet closed on “Mermaid” as the cast had one more time on stage together.
“Every school nominated for best musical gets to perform,” Lee said, noting that also meant more rehearsals once finalists were announced.
Each nominated school’s director selects the number to perform at the awards ceremony at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center in Midland, which sponsors the Mancinis. For “Mermaid,” Lee chose the last section of the “Part of Your World” reprise which also included a few lines of “Under the Sea.”
“I thought it really showcased the students as well as our tech and costuming,” Lee said, explaining that the segment was restaged to include actors who weren’t initially in the scene to allow them to be part of the experience.
It also let the actors’ costumes — all designed and created in-house — get a few “ohs and ahs” in hallways.
“That we were ranked up there with powerhouses like Mars and Knoch (for best musical nomination) shows we’re right at the same level with larger schools that have long traditions in the arts. It shows how much our program has grown. We’re at that level of schools known for their arts programs.”
Lee said the experience also made him even more grateful for the New Castle Area School District’s support.
“In talking to the other schools, we had the most support from our board and administration. We have a lot less hurdles when it comes to funding and support,” said Lee, a sixth-grade reading specialist with the district. “A lot of people think it’s all about the athletics, but we had the whole school turn out Monday morning as the marching band led the cast into the school carrying their trophies.”
The director added that assistance goes beyond the school walls with alumni returning to help and support from businesses, sponsors, volunteers and parents.
“None of this would be possible without them,” he said. “And, of course, you’re only as strong as the adults backstage and we’ve got 30 plus individuals that we couldn’t do this without. When they say it takes a village, it really does. We give them the materials to shine and the kids bring it to life.
“When you’re with these kids from the time they’re freshman until now or day one of rehearsal until the show, you see the growth and you know they all deserve awards.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.