New Castle's classroom return could be delayed into 2021

If the COVID-19 cases continue to rise as they have been in Lawrence County, New Castle students will likely be learning from home through the end of the calendar year.
New Castle Area School District Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said the district administration is evaluating the situation every two weeks in accordance with Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines.
Students are scheduled to return to the classrooms on Dec. 11, which is when she will look at the numbers and see if a longer delay will be necessary. Students are scheduled to break for Christmas vacation after class on Dec. 18 and return to learning on Jan. 4.
"The way things are going, if this continues, we will probably cancel (in-person) school until after the holidays," DeBlasio said.
New Castle students have been learning from home since March 15 during last school year, and since the beginning of this school year. Although the district has a plan in place for them to physically return to the classrooms, the incidence of the virus has pre-empted that from happening.
"Then we would evaluate it again after the new year," she said.
And while the teachers themselves have continued to deliver school lessons from their classrooms, several teachers have had to quarantine at home and teach virtually from their homes because of contact with other individuals who have tested positive for the virus, she said. That would make it difficult for in-classroom learning.
Many local school districts also have instituted virtual, at-home learning for students until the county's level of positive COVID-19 cases drop back to moderate for two weeks in a row, under recommendations from the Department of Health.
New Castle schools are part of the state's free breakfast and lunch program. The school district has been delivering prepared free breakfasts and lunches via eight buses to 75 bus stops throughout the district weekly. Additionally, a pickup option is available at the high school at the Hurricane Drive Commons entrance, and at Taggart Stadium on the Cunningham Drive side, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Jeremy Bergman, food service director, noted on social media the cafeteria staff worked in the cold distributing more than 400 meal packs, containing 4,000 meals. All of the frozen and cold bags are packed the day of the distribution. The district will be packaging between 500 and 600 bags for Monday's dispensation.
