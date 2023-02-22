Alexa Dudich, a New Castle High School freshman, said she wants to be the first member of her family to enter the military and needs a program to prepare her.
When the opportunity came this year to join the New Castle Area School District’s new Air Force Junior ROTC program, she jumped at the chance to enroll. She knew she would have at least three years in the program to get ready for her next endeavor.
The instructor, Master Sgt. Anthony D’Urso, was hired in September to start up the district’s first-ever program of its kind, for high school students. He’s hoping to eventually expand the enrollment to include eighth graders.
A poster at the front of D’Urso’s Ne-Ca-Hi classroom offers this sound advice: “Why set goals? Because if you’re aiming for nowhere, that’s just where you’ll go.”
The program he is teaching is not designed to lure students into the military. Rather, it’s to instill values of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility and a sense of accomplishment, giving them discipline, structure, ethics and purpose in their lives, along with a solid education.
The curriculum is comprised of aerospace science, leadership education and health and wellness studies. Students who complete the classes get credit toward their graduation.
The program can benefit those who do want to enlist in the military after high school graduation. Cadets who choose to continue their education may receive special consideration for Air Fore Reserve Officer Training Corps scholarships. They also are eligible to join the armed forces at one to two pay grades higher than other enlistees.
Several students who signed up at New Castle admittedly have joined it because they’ve had parents, grandparents or other family members in the military as their role models. But others said they joined the program to find their direction.
The seeds for the program took root under the administration of now-retired Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio. By chance, she ran into Senior Master Sgt. Oreste “Otis” DiCerbo, at a social function. DiCerbo grew up in New Castle and is now in charge of the Junior ROTC program in the West Mifflin Area School District, which he is using as a model for other school districts. He told DeBlasio all about it and she invited him and his cadets to a school board meeting in November 2021.
In New Castle, it didn’t take much convincing. All nine board members were all nodding in favor of the program after their presentation. It has taken the district since then to put the gears into motion because COVID-19 and virtual learning from home were in full swing at that time.
D’Urso, of Niles, Ohio, met the teacher qualifications, and the school board unanimously voted to hire him as the junior ROTC instructor. Since then, he has been recruiting students and has gotten the program up and running.
D’Urso joined the Air Force Reserve in 1988 as a radiological specialist, an X-ray technician in the medical field. After eight years, he went on active duty, and he retired into the field of ultrasound, where he worked for five years. He remained in the Reserves until 2008, then pursued an aviation career as a master with the 910th Air Wing in Vienna, Ohio. He learned about Junior ROTC in Cleveland and went back to school to teach it. D’Urso went to Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama, for a week to attain his certification for the program.
Currently, 11 students are enrolled in New Castle’s program and the hope is that number will grow as other students learn the value of it.
The school guidance counselors have helped to recruit, he said, noting they have a sense of who would benefit from the program.
“I’m really proud of how the students signed up for something they really didn’t know anything about,” D’Urso said.
“We have cadets on both ends of the spectrum,” he said, explaining there are those who need guidance, and some seem to be followers and some seem to be leaders.
“I’m looking for any students who are willing to play by our rules,” D’Urso said. “When you’re in uniform, you have to meet Air Force regulations.”
That means no earrings, no long hair and no beards for men.
“I have 14-year-olds in my class and I treat them like young adults,” he said. “I want to get to know them individually. I want them to step a little bit out of their comfort zone. I want us to be a family here, where we’re allowed to make mistakes. It’s all cadet-guided, and eventually I want them to be the leaders.”
He also wants to let them pick the courses they want to learn.
The students already have their camouflage fatigue uniforms they wear one day a week, and their last names are on their chests. They wear PT gear — gray sweatsuits — on Fridays for workouts.
“The Air Force outfits them from head to toe, and the students don’t provide anything,” D’Urso said.
Shyanne Byron, a senior, said she joined ROTC because she plans to enlist in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and she wants the military experience. Her grandfather, Robert Rotnour of Butler, was in the military in the Korean War, she said, and he was her role model.
She said the junior ROTC program “has helped me to step out of my comfort zone and learn more about myself, and definitely the people around me.”
She is learning leadership and how to act and dress in uniform, she said.
Ivan Banucci enlisted in the National Guard in September, a goal he pursued “because it was my grandfather’s dream.”
His grandfather wanted to be in the military, but was unable to serve in World War II because of an injury he suffered as a teen. Banucci joined the National Guard and the junior ROTC program “to honor him,” he said.
He has other military family who died in Vietnam and Iraqi Freedom. He was eager to sign up, he said, “for the love and pride of the flag.”
Zacharyan King, a freshman, joined because “I thought it would be an interesting experience.”
His ambition is to enlist in the Marines when he graduates, following in his uncle’s path.
He said he is eager to tell other students about the program.
“I think it’s great, and we obviously have a great teacher,” he said of D’Urso. “We get to do a lot of things.”
On one day last week, D’Urso gathered them around a table and let them do hands-on training of how to properly and safely handle knives, particularly pocket knives with spring blades.
One of the things King is excited about is an upcoming flight on a refueler plane from Pittsburgh to the 910th Air Wing in Youngstown for an air base tour.
He said he plans to stay in the ROTC program for the rest of his high school years.
Akirah Kimmel, ninth grade, said that growing up, her grandfather was in the Navy and taught her the basics of being a soldier and basic training.
“He always called me his little drill sergeant,” she said. She sees the program as providing a strong foundation, and a lot of her fellow students have shown an interest in joining the program, she said.
D’Urso sees the junior ROTC program as “just another tool” for new Castle to set the students up for success.
“I want the cadets to use their uniforms to help raise people up instead of putting them down. I want them to show loyalty and caring, and they’re moving toward where I want them to be,” he said.
He hopes that through their examples, other students will see how they can be a bigger part of something.
“I want them to become positive role models for the other students, and those students are going to want that,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.