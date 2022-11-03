It wasn’t until Evan Cotelesse joined junior high school chorus in fifth grade that he realized how much he loves to sing.
Cotelesse, a New Castle High School senior, has sung his way to a national choral assemblage in Washington, D.C., which is under way this week. The National Conference All National Honor Ensembles for concert band, orchestra, mixed choir, jazz ensemble, guitar ensemble and modern band, sponsored by the National Association for Music Education, are taking place at National Harbor in Maryland. The final concert is Friday.
The ANHE program showcases the nation’s most accomplished high school musicians who have competed for the opportunity to rehearse and perform in a one-of-a-kind national honor program, according to the AHNE. Students chosen for the event must first have competed at their local, district and state levels to become eligible.
Colleges, universities and conservatories have the opportunity to interact with more than 550 accomplished high school student musicians, their parents, and hundreds of PreK-12 music directors in the event, which is by invitation only.
The 17-year-old Cotelesse, who is a tenor 1, is the only Lawrence County student attending the choral event. As far back as his high school choral director Shannon Rabold can remember in her 10 years with the district he is the only one from New Castle, and possibly ever, to have been chosen for the honor.
Cotelesse attributes his prowess and his passion for music to Rabold, who has been his role model and guiding hand in the music world. Last month, he qualified for PMEA District 5 Honors Chorus at Westminster College. He also was the only New Castle student chosen to sing there.
Cotelesse remembers singing in ninth and 10th grade chorus as a challenge because the schools were closed down due to COVID-19. Choral singing was virtual, he said, “and I was pretty limited.”
He first was chosen for honors chorus in 10th grade, but that, also was virtual. The auditions were virtual, and the student singers were ranked.
When he was chosen for honors chorus in 11th grade, “that gave me a big boost of confidence to keep going,” he said.
He was chosen for all-state chorus last year, which is when he auditioned for national choral competition.
The old adage is that practice makes perfect and “Evan is proof that if you put in the work and pay attention, you can become one of the top in the United States,” Rabold said, noting the national competition selects only the top 30 students in the country for each vocal section.
“Evan can read everything I put in front of him,” she said. “He sings it, and knows it by the end of the choir period.”
Other students in choir look up to him, she added. “He’s always helpful and there’s no ego involved.”
“A lot of my closest friends now are in choir,” he said.
Cotelesse said he practices singing 1 1/2 to two hours per day with recorded piano tracks, singing the parts over and over again to get them right.
A lot of the music is in foreign languages — primarily Latin and Italian, but also in German, French, Hindu and Indian — so he also must learn those languages in the songs.
And while Cotelesse comes from a musical family and loves to sing in general, choral music is his favorite genre.
His mother, Leah, sings, and his father, Corey, plays the guitar. His brother, Mason, 21, also sings and plays guitar.
Rabold said she has given Cotelesse some vocal lessons and has worked with him after school, but his mother is his mentor.
And when his mother taught him how to sing a song with a key change, he was moved by the music. “I started crying, I was so moved by it. That happens a lot now that I get moved by music.”
But Cotelesse’s world hasn’t been all music. He played football for seven years, but when he was injured, he recognized that as a sign to stop and go in another direction, he said.
So what’s next?
He’s looking forward to performing with the New Castle High School choir and the River City Brass Ensemble at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center on Dec. 31.
He is the only Tenor 1 among 40 members of the high school group.
After that, he anticipates going to district choir on Jan. 11 through 13 in Seneca Valley, to regional chorus Feb. 12 through 14 and, hopefully, to all-Eastern, including 14 states, in Rochester New York, before his high school graduation.
