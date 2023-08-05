New Castle woman makes memory quilt for ex-husband

Dorothy Jones planned to make a small T-shirt quilt for her ex-husband’s 70th birthday and in honor of his 46 years with the New Wilmington Volunteer Fire Department.
She got a later than anticipated start on the quilt for Jeff Jones.
It took her three years to complete the project, which grew into an 114- by 90-inch memory quilt.
Dorothy presented the quilt to Jeff after a fire department meeting on Tuesday evening.
“I think it’s beautiful,” the 73-year-old said. “She’s a terrific seamstress.”
Joined at the presentation by his girlfriend Rosemary Leskovac, Jeff called the quilt “unbelievable.”
“I’m blown away,” he said.
It has about 100 photos of family and friends.
Married for 18 years, Dorothy and Jeff went separate ways 11 years ago.
“Even though we’re not together, I always had a lot of respect for him,” Dorothy said.
A novice quilter, the 66-year-old New Castle woman had photos printed on the fabric and watched how-to videos presented by Missouri Star Quilt Co.
“I learned a lot from the online tutorials,” Dorothy said.
She worked on the quilt one square at a time between her job as a phlebotomist at Grove City Hospital and other activities.
“The hardest part was putting it all together,” Dorothy said. “If I worked on it steady, it could’ve been done in a year.”
Before giving the quilt to Jeff, Dorothy entered it in the Big Butler Fair from June 30 to July 8. She took best of show in applique class.
Jeff joined the NWVFD in 1977 and is its treasurer. Her formerly served as the department’s president.
Dorothy and Jeff’s son, Brady, spoke a few words about the quilt during the presentation.
