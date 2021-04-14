A New Castle woman is facing federal drug charges in a federal grand jury indictment in Pittsburgh.
Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman said the four-count Indictment, returned April 7 and unsealed Tuesday, names Deia Eggleston, 46, of Bleakley Avenue as the sole defendant.
According to the indictment, Eggleston from January 2017 through May 2019, conspired with individuals known and unknown to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute Schedule I and Schedule II substances, including acetyl fentanyl, fentanyl, crack cocaine, heroin and cocaine.
The court document further alleges that on May 3, 2019, and May 13, 2019, Eggleston aided and abetted others known and unknown to possess with the intent to distribute the previously named controlled substances, and from January 2017 through May 2019, she knowingly made her Bleakley Avenue home available for the use and purpose of unlawfully manufacturing, storing and distributing controlled substances.
The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 10 years to life in prison, a fine of $35,000,000 or both upon conviction. Under federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
A federally administered Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) conducted the investigation leading to Eggleston's charges.
The task force is headed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and is comprised of members drawn from the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Lawrence County Drug Task Force, the New Castle Police Department, Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, the Baldwin Borough Police Department, McKees Rocks Police Department, Munhall Police Department, Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, and the Pennsylvania State Police.
This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States.
An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
