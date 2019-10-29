A New Castle woman is facing DUI charges after a Sunday night traffic stop.
Jessica Gravatt, 21, was driving west on Interstate 376 when Neshannock Township police stopped her Chevrolet Cavalier for a vehicle code violation. Gravatt submitted to a field sobriety test, was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance and arrested.
A search of the vehicle resulted in police locating a small amount of marijuana belonging to Leigha Clark, who was a passenger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.