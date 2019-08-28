A New Castle woman pleaded guilty in federal court to charges related to Social Security fraud.
Shawna Stelter, 37, pleaded guilty to three counts before United States District Judge Marilyn J. Horan, according to United States Attorney Scott W. Brady.
In connection with the guilty plea, Brady said, the court was advised that, when applying for and receiving Supplemental Security Income benefits, Stelter failed to disclose that her husband was part of her household, and, as a result, received $26,917.55 in Supplemental Security Income benefits to which she knew she was not entitled, from June 2014 to September 2016. The court was further informed that Stelter made a false statement on her Redetermination Summary on Oct. 30, 2014, when she further claimed that her husband was not part of her household, and that her household only consisted of herself and her two children.
Horan scheduled sentencing for Dec. 17, 2019. The law provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, a fine of $750,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing
Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant. Stelter remains on bond pending sentencing.
Assistant United States Attorney Christy C. Wiegand is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
The Social Security Administration, Office of the Inspector General conducted the investigation leading to prosecution of Stelter.
