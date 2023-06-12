New Castle officials Monday reported the city is dealing with technical issues with its email and website.
All emails and its website are temporarily unavailable.
City hall staff are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. To reach city hall, call (724) 656-3510, or go in person at 230 N. Jefferson St. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.