Student groups in Lawrence County identified as consistently underperforming will have new support, thanks to $131,022 in grant funding to two school agencies and districts.
The New Castle Area School District will receive $79,043. Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV is in line for $51,979.
The grants, awarded under the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, will provide targeted support where it is most needed, according to state Rep. Chris Sainato, D-Lawrence.
“This kind of investment helps to level the playing field,” Sainato said. “Students in historically underserved areas can slip behind, and without the necessary support, it can be difficult for them to catch up. The difficulties are compounded because of changes and extra resources demanded by the pandemic.
“These funds will help ensure all students in our area get the support they need to perform and thrive — at a time when it is most needed.”
The funding is part of a package of approximately $17 million to help 220 local education agencies including school districts, to improve educational services for approximately 180,000 students at schools designated for Additional Targeted Support and Improvement under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act. The act requires Pennsylvania and other states to develop plans to assist students based on a variety of factors, including attendance, English language learners, and students with disabilities.
