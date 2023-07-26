The New Castle Area School Board will meet at noon Thursday to revote on hiring a superintendent and a director of security.
The board during its July 17 meeting voted 6-2 to hire Dr. Gregg L. Paladina as superintendent at $178,000 plus benefits for the first year. The board also voted 8-0 to hire Rick DiCaprio as district director of security at $50,000 a year.
Board President Gary Schooley said Wednesday he learned on Monday a glitch on the website for sharing the July 17 meeting agenda resulted in it being posted less than the 24 hours required by the Sunshine Act, which dictates rules for public board meetings.
“We had a website malfunction the Friday before the meeting,” Schooley said. “Technically, we violated the Sunshine Act. That was pointed out to us. We decided to make it official and do it again.”
School board member Anna Pascarella said she heard a similar story.
“Supposedly the items (for the agenda) didn’t make it in enough time,” Pascarella said. “Supposedly it had something to do with BoardDocs (the website used for sharing agendas and minutes) not working properly.”
The board on Thursday will be asked to vote again on hiring Paladina as superintendent after a year-long search. Paladina has been superintendent for 11 years at the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District in Centre County.
On July 17, Pascarella and Kenny Rice voted against hiring Paladina. Yes votes were by Schooley and board members Karen Humphrey, Pat Amabile, Mark Panella, Robert Lyles and Marco Bulisco. Member Tracy Rankin did not attend the meeting.
Paladina is expected to get a five-year contract with raises of between 2.5 to three percent per year based upon a performance review by the school board.
His benefits will cost about $26,000 a year.
Paladina, who has a doctorate from Northcentral University, is a native of Beaver County.
He earned his bachelor’s in elementary education from Edinboro University and taught fourth and sixth grades until he assumed the position of assistant principal of Neil Armstrong Middle School in Bethel Park.
After that, he became the principal of Sugarcreek and Bruin elementary schools in Karns City, where he worked for five years. During that time in Butler County, he received a blue ribbon award from the federal government for educational improvement. He earned his master’s of educational administration from the University of Pittsburgh.
If hired, DiCaprio will oversee nine full-time employees, who include two New Castle police officers, four school resource officers and three security guards.
DiCaprio has been a security shift supervisor at the Rivers Casino since December 2015. His work history also involves being a senior crane operator for Alcoa in Cranberry Township, an officer of the U.S. Secret Service in Washington, D.C., and as a security officer for Sharon Regional Hospital and Westminster College.
Thursday’s meeting will take place at the district’s Croton administrative building at 420 Fern St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.