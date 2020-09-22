By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
When the New Castle Area School District's football team takes the home field Friday against Central Valley, parents of seniors will be able to watch their children live in competition.
The district is giving out three tickets per senior football player free for Friday's game, Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio told the school board at its public Zoom meeting Monday.
Also, receiving two tickets each for their parents will be the underclassmen football players, members of the band, drill team, flag line, Candy Canes and members of the opposing team, who will sit on the opposing side of Taggart Stadium, which has a 7,200 seating capacity.
There will be no ticket sales.
The parents will be spaced six feet apart in the stadium for social distancing and everyone will be required to wear masks while inside the stadium, DeBlasio said. Hand sanitizers will be placed at the ends of each set of bleachers.
Although the board did not vote on the plan, at least two members, Mark Panella and Norman Moses, said they are in support of the idea, for safety's sake.
DeBlasio's decision came about because last week's ruling by U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV that the administration’s limits on crowd sizes violate the First Amendment. Gov. Tom Wolf's office is requesting schools to voluntarily comply with the orders to limit gatherings to 250 people outdoors and 25 people indoors. DeBlasio said the situation "is a gray area."
She noted that the football players last week at the McKeesport game each were able to purchase two tickets per football player — 80 in total to New Castle — but she doesn't want to bother with ticket sales, she said.
The size of the crowd at this week's New Castle game, about 750, will be considerably smaller than the district had for its in-stadium live graduation in June, when each student had six tickets, she said. No fans were allowed inside the stadium for the team's season-opening home game on Sept. 11.
Because a local school district had a student who was injured recently, DeBlasio felt that parents should be at the games, she said.
Her reasoning for allowing seniors three tickets each is that some students have stepparents and this could be one of their last games "and we want the parents to be there."
"We know the governor vetoed us having more than 250 people, but the judge said it was unconstitutional. Is that for all areas or just private places? We don't have that answer," DeBlasio said in a conversation Monday.
She said the decision is in place for this Friday only "to see how it works and what's going to happen with the governor's decision."
The district has yet to decide how to coordinate spectators for homecoming Oct. 9, and senior night a week later. Her concern is that the students will still get to participate somehow in the special events that they anticipate.
"Everything is a trial and error," she said. "We're going to see how it works. I want to do what's best for students and above all keep them healthy. It's all subject to change."
The students are voting this week to select a homecoming court by Google form. Teachers in every classroom are reminding the students to vote for the homecoming court and homecoming queen, DeBlasio said.
It is undecided whether homecoming will be observed during the football game or as a separate observance for the court.
"The (COVID-19 case) numbers and the House and Senate will dictate that," she said.
Meanwhile, school district teachers are in school, virtually delivering instruction from the classrooms to their homes this semester, until the district gets a green light that the coronavirus numbers are abating and it is somewhat safer for the students and teachers to return to school.
The district's "Return to School" plan tentatively sets Nov. 4 as the day students will physically return to their classrooms in a hybrid setting. Their last day of all-virtual schooling will be Nov. 3, according to the plan that was submitted to the state Department of Education.
And while the district is ready for that scenario, "We're looking at the (COVID-19) numbers again," DeBlasio said. "We said we were going to see how the numbers were after the first nine weeks. This is a work in progress."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.