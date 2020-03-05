Six New Castle High School robotics teams will compete with more than 250 high school students from across Pennsylvania Friday at the Western Pennsylvania VEX Robotics state championship.
The event is being held at Clarion University, where participants will vie for the championship by strategically executing the 2019-20 VEX Robotics competition game, Tower Takeover, in which contestants drive robots they designed, built and programmed using VEX EDR.
Tower Takeover is played by stacking cubes or placing them in towers. Cubes are worth at least one point when placed in a goal zone. The exact value of each cube is determined by how many cubes of that specific color have been placed in towers. When cubes are placed in or removed from the towers, the new values apply to all cubes. So the actions of one robot will impact the potential score for both its own alliance, and that of its opponents.
The event is one of a series of tournaments taking place internationally throughout the year.
VEX Competitions are one of the largest and fastest-growing competitive robotics programs for elementary schools, middle schools, high schools and college-age students around the world. They represent more than 20,000 teams from 45 countries that participate in more than 1,500 VEX Competition events worldwide. The season culminates each spring with the VEX Robotics World Championship.
Throughout the season, New Castle High School teams have participated in four competitions and have claimed multiple awards and honors.
“The New Castle Area School District created a robotics ecosystem for students,” said Matt Dado, New Castle robotics teacher. “The past three years we placed second at the state competition, but won various competition awards. Preparation is endless, and they are really looking forward to competing again."
New Castle High School students who are advancing to the state competition include these teams:
•16101Y: Dante Mangieri, Brett Tyree, Abby Bryson, Melissa McLaren and Gavyn Hansotte;
•16101X: David Krull, Mary Baka, Aodhan McMichael, Mark Jones and Mariah Vogus;
•16101V: Ricky Zheng, Dylan McLaren, Sean Ayers, Jacob Snyder, Te'Asia Stewart and Ava Pierce;
•16101E: Alexis Burkett, Logan Mooers, Michaela Washington and Jade Bodie;
•16101G: Ottis Bodie, Isabella Jones, Alonzo Whittier, Anna Ruffley and Hailey Gonzales;
•16101N: Andrew Elmore, Hayden Smith and Logan Vargo.
The competition season will culminate during the spring, with the top performing teams from the state levels competing against each other at the VEX Robotics World Championship.
