Residents of New Castle's West Side who vote in the 6th ward, first precinct, will report to a new polling place Tuesday.
Those voters will cast ballots at Lawrence County Cares at 708 W. Washington St., which formerly was the West Side School.
The previous polling place, at Wesleyan Church, is not available.
