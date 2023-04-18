When Nicolas Fair arrived at Four Winds Field to sing “The Star-Bangled Banner” for Saturday’s South Bend Cubs baseball game, he went silent.

But with a little encouragement, the high-functioning autistic New Castle 14-year-old got the job done.

“When I heard the crowd erupt, I’m telling you, it was the proudest moment,” said his father, Charles Fair. “I had a lump in my throat and tears in my eyes.”

Without ever taking a singing lesson, Nicolas was chosen from a field of 120 to sing the national anthem during the Cubs’ home game. The Minor League baseball team in Indiana is a Class A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

Also the son of Jennifer Fair, the New Castle High eighth-grader made his singing debut during a Feb. 14 Special Olympics bocci game at the school.

Nicolas volunteered, even though he’d never sang with a microphone or before a crowd and would be unaccompanied.

The performance was recorded and posted to Facebook. Almost overnight, it got more than 22,000 views.

Charles also sent the video to the South Bend Cubs after learning the team was looking for folks to sing the national anthem.

They chose Nicolas.

The family drove to South Bend and upon arriving at the stadium, Nicolas got quiet.

“I could sense he was getting a little overwhelmed by the size of the stadium and the amount of people,” Charles said.

When it came time for Nicolas to sing the national anthem, he remained silent.

“It was quiet with complete silence,” Charles said.

“He was doing something with his hand. It looked like he was getting frustrated.”

To help him along, a technician at the stadium turned on the music for the national anthem; that’s all Nicolas needed.

“As soon as he heard that, his eyes lit up and he took off,” Charles said. “The music stopped and he continued. He finished strong.”

He bowed and walked over to his dad.

“Afterwards, during the game, we were walking around the stadium and we had complete strangers come up to us,” Charles said. “They said ‘congratulations and how awesome he was.’ He was so happy.”

The South Bend Cubs defeated the Beloit Sky Carp, 9-1.

The performance coincided with the team’s Sensory Friendly Day held annually to bring awareness to those living with autism. During the game, the music and sounds will be played at a lower volume and there will be no fireworks.

Nicolas’ performance also coincided with National Autism Awareness Month, which raises awareness for autism and Asperger’s syndrome.