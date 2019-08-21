A Croton area teen has been charged by New Castle police for posting nude photos on social media of a woman from his phone.
The woman reported to the police that Seth Heaney, 18, of North Croton Avenue, used a fake name to post the photos of her.
She told police that a friend also showed her screen shots of a Snapchat conversation with Heaney asking her to post the pictures on social media in return for money, the police reported.
Heaney is charged with unlawful dissemination of an intimate image.
