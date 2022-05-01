New Castle police charged a 17-year-old boy after officers were dispatched to the South Side after reports of a shooting.
City police said they were dispatched to the area of Phillips Street around 11 a.m. Friday and learned a 17-year-old fired multiple rounds from a handgun. Through an investigation, officers identified the juvenile and a black Chevrolet Cobalt he may be in.
Police located the vehicle around 1:15 p.m. near Division Street, which failed to stop when officers tried to pull it over and traveled at a high rate of speed to a business on Moravia Street. There, the boy attempted to exit the area but was stopped by officers, who found him with a plastic bag containing 8.5 grams of crack cocaine. There was also a bag containing marijuana and $732 in cash near him.
Once apprehended, the boy attempted to flee from officers while he was shackled to a bench, breaking the shackles but quickly taken back into custody. Police said he admitted to firing the gunshots earlier in the day.
The boy is charged with flight to avoid apprehension, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession, escape and criminal mischief. Charges are pending for the gunshots incident. He was placed in a juvenile facility.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
