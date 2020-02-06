Two area teens, one from New Castle, are in custody in Cumberland, Maryland after they shot a BB gun at a vehicle, according to Maryland State Police.
Police, in a new release, have called the incident road rage that resulted in the arrests of Carter Mellott, 19, of Mahoningtown, and Jerrold Gurney, 19, of East Palestine, Ohio. Both are being held at a Maryland detention center, pending their court appearance on the charges filed against them, police said.
The report said that an occupant of a black Pontiac passenger car pointed a gun at a white Chevrolet Silverado and fired numerous shots at it around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. State troopers initiated a high-risk traffic stop on the black Pontiac on a ramp of Interstate 68 in Allegany County. Mellott and Gurney were the occupants of the car, according to the report.
Police searched their car and recovered a semiautomatic-style BB gun. Police said the truck of victim, a resident of Fort Ashby, West Virginia, had a shattered passenger window, and the truck had been struck several times by the BBs. No injuries were reported.
Both Gurney and Mellott are facing charges of first/second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and other related counts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.