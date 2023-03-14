The search is under way again for the hiring of a permanent superintendent for the New Castle Area School District.
School board President Gary Schooley said Monday the district is advertising the position through the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV and other statewide venues. The search was launched about two weeks ago, and the cutoff date for applications is March 27.
Dr. Wayde Killmeyer, executive director of the intermediate unit, refused to divulge how many applications he has received thus far, saying if there are a lot or just a few, people will be more reluctant to apply. He said there are fewer than half a dozen that were received thus far, and more than zero. He would not say if there is more than one.
The ad asks that cover letters, resumes, transcripts and required clearances must accompany three letters of reference and other pertinent credentials. They must be sent in care of Killmeyer, executive director of the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV, 453 Maple St., Grove City, PA, 16127-2339, or by email to wayde.killmeyer@miu4.org.
The board July 6 hired an acting superintendent, Richard A. Rossi, 73, of Greenville, who had retired from the Conneaut Area School District and was serving on the Intermediate Unit board of directors. He was initially hired at a per diem rate of $700 without benefits, but the board in August put a further search on hold and agreed to keep Rossi on as the acting, for the rest of the school year, at a pro-rated pay for the year of $205,000 without benefits. His contract allows him nine sick days and 10 vacation days.
The state School Code states whenever a school board finds it impossible or impracticable to fill immediately any vacancy occurring on the position of district superintendent or assistant district superintendent, the board may appoint an acting superintendent to serve no longer than one year from the time of his appointment. Thus, Rossi’s term with the district will expire July 6.
Killmeyer said he has advertised the position through an online network called PennLink, which goes to most school administrators in the state. He said he also has sent the advertisement to the executive directors of all of the surrounding intermediate units, which include, specifically, Beaver County and Edinboro. He said he did not advertise beyond those to intermediate units statewide, because he felt it was unlikely the district would draw applicants from farther away and that the local ones had the “highest likelihood” of attracting applicants.
“We’ve had a lot of calls and a lot of interested people,” he said.
The ad on the IU-IV website states: “The New Castle Area School District seeks a dedicated, pragmatic leader with a collaborative mindset who is poised to meet the challenges facing an ethnically, racially, and economically diverse school district. The incumbent must have the ability to manage both the academic needs of approximately 3,000 students and provide strong leadership and supervision to more than 370 employees. Experience managing a fiscally responsible budget that promotes the academic, social, and emotional needs of all students is preferred.”
Schooley said after the cutoff, the IU-UV will screen the applicants and will conduct interviews, which anticipates will be in April.
The district has been without a permanent superintendent since Debbie DeBlasio, who previously held that position, retired on June 30, 2022. The board had advertised the position for hiring a permanent replacement, but the hiring process fell through when the candidate for the job decided to stay with the district where he was working in Butler County.
