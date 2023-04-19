Junked TV found on Rural Avenue

New Castle students Keara Mangieri, left, and Julia Bryson lug a junk, smashed television to the trash collection area on Rural Avenue in the city. The television had been heaved over the hillside by a resident who no longer wanted it, leaving it to mar the scenic route. In the background is Ben Bryson, a member of the cleanup crew.

 DEBBIE WACHTER | NEWS

About 100 to 120 New Castle High School students will participate Global Youth Cleanup Day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

Students will be in Gaston Park, on Butler Avenue near May’s Donuts, the lower East Side, Neshannock Avenue, the West Side and Mahoningtown.

