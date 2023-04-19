About 100 to 120 New Castle High School students will participate Global Youth Cleanup Day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
Students will be in Gaston Park, on Butler Avenue near May’s Donuts, the lower East Side, Neshannock Avenue, the West Side and Mahoningtown.
