Excited high-pitched voices and shrieks rang through the hallways, and bewilderment was mixed in, as children entered the Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center early Thursday.
Bundled up and masked, they were oblivious to the falling snow and cold temperatures outside. Their focus was on their first day of in-school learning since March 13 last year.
For kindergartners, it was the first day in the school. Students in grades 1 and 2 were more familiar with their surroundings and eager to see their teachers and friends in person again.
While most county school districts intermittently sent their children back to in-school learning as pandemic numbers fluctuated, the New Castle Area School District until Thursday had kept its buildings closed to students, and delivered all in-home virtual learning as a precaution against the rapidly spreading virus.
“I can promise you that behind those masks, all those kids were smiling today,” commented principal Joe Anderson, who said he was pleased with the transition into their first day back.
“The kids were really excited to get off the bus and out of the cars and get into the building to see their teachers, their friends and be inside their school,” he said. “This is their school.”
An enthusiastic second-grade teacher, Shalanda Bentel, is in her 17th year of teaching at Lockley, and she expressed her eagerness to be back with the children.
“I am super excited about the kids coming back to school,” she said. “It’s been a very long time since I’ve had a child in this classroom and I’m overjoyed, because this is what I do.”
Her plans for the morning were to review with them the rules and ways to be safe, to encourage one another “and become more of a school family.”
The students’ dismissal time is noon when they go home to resume virtual learning in the afternoon.
Teaching online until now has been both challenging and rewarding to Bentel. While she can see strides that the students are making with online learning, it’s been frustrating for her because it’s harder to reach out and help them the way she wants to, she said.
Rosemary DiGiammarino, also a second-grade teacher, had angst about the morning before the children arrived.
“I’m anticipating a lot of excited children,” she said. “They may be anxious, and I’m a little anxious myself.”
She had many connecting activities planned for them to learn who their classmates are. She also planned to continue with the work they had as a carryover from their online lessons.
Stations in the classrooms are set up for hand-washing, there are dispensers and bottles of hand sanitizer in the hallways, there are masks for those who don’t have them, “and we have everything in place to keep them as safe as possible,” she said.
The students were served pre-packaged breakfasts in their classrooms and were given packaged lunches to take home.
Two second-graders, Ava Joseph and Payton Manifrang, both said they were happy to be back to see their friends again and see everybody in person. Manifrang commented that learning on line was hard for him, because his mom, or anyone with him, really didn’t know all that he was doing.
Anderson said that 65 percent of the students at Lockley returned to the classroom, while the parents of the other 35 percent have chosen to keep their children at home and continue online learning.
One of those parents is Kimberly McConnell of the city’s West Side, who has three out of four children enrolled in the district, and all three are in different schools. She and her husband work, which makes it difficult to get them all to and from school, she said.
She has one child in second grade and feels better keeping her at home because of the pandemic, she said.
“They’re saying that by March, this will get worse before it gets better,” said McConnell, who was at the school to pick up equipment for her child’s online learning. “It didn’t make sense to send them to school for the third nine weeks.”
John Mozzocio, district special programs supervisor who oversees the programs for special needs students, said he stopped at all of the buildings Thursday where those students were back in school, and everything was going smoothly.
David Antuono, principal at George Washington Intermediate School, which houses grades 3, 4 and 5, described the opening day at his school as “tremendous. It was great seeing the kids again. It was a wonderful feeling.”
He said the school day went like clockwork.
“It’s like we never left,” he said. “The teachers and staff have been so excited, and seeing the kids walk through the door today, I can’t even put it in words.”
He credited his staff and the bus drivers, adding, “we didn’t miss a beat.”
He estimated about 60 percent of the kids are in school, while about 40 percent are still learning virtually from home.
“I’m so proud of the students and staff,” Antuono said. “There were smiles on everyone’s faces today.”
