Wearing gloves and sturdy shoes, Kasandra Rice scaled a wall and a steep hillside carrying a trash bag Friday morning along Rural Avenue, bending to pick up plastic bottles and other debris from the ground around her.
Rice, 15, was one of about 20 New Castle High School students who made their mark by clearing litter from the roadsides and other public property in New Castle as part of an annual springtime project.
On the city’s east and west sides and at Gaston Park, more groups of students were helping to clean up the environment, observing Earth Day and Keep PA Beautiful month.
High schoolers who volunteered to work the cleanup were fulfilling their community service requirement toward graduation. But to many of them, the fulfillment was greater than that.
“I like to see the city clean,” Rice said. “It’s sad that people litter their garbage in a place that they call home. It’s nice to see it all cleaned up, and it gives me a sense of accomplishment.”
This was the first time that Phillip Laurenza, 16, participated in the community-wide effort.
“I believe in the importance of a clean environment,” he said.
Mason Petrone, a sophomore, said he was happy to be out and helping, “plus I get hours it to graduate.”
Danika Wagner, a junior, sees the event as an opportunity for the community where she lives to look better, she said. “We drive by here and always see the litter, and it’s something we can do to help the community.”
The Rural Avenue group was supervised by Rick Mancino, a social studies and safety education teacher at New Castle, and Blaire Pezzuolo Forbes, who is expecting a baby in about four months, but nevertheless, was out doing her part bending over and picking up trash.
“Our students don’t get a lot of opportunity to get real community service hours,” she said. For her, it was a chance to give back and help clean up and set an example.
The entire citywide cleanup effort was coordinated by Adam Brigham, the district’s STEAM and service learning teacher. About 90 New Castle students in total gathered first at Gaston Park, then dispersed throughout the city for the morning. Brigham also sent them to the Lower East Side, Mahoningtown and the city’s West Side, and some stayed and worked in Gaston Park. They covered six locations in the city overall.
They returned to Gaston at lunch time for a pizza lunch. Jimmy Marino, owner of Mr. Pizza, sold the district pizzas at a discounted rate to support the program, and Tim May, owner of May’s Donuts, also offered a discount on morning doughnuts. The school district provided the funds for the food.
Brian Heichel, New Castle parks and recreation and public works director, had two adult city teams of 10 workers total cleaning up at Gaston Park.
He noted that some of the students had gone out Thursday and cleaned up around the police station and New Castle City Hall.
“This is an annual service learning project,” Brigham said. It all started from an English class taught by Kathy Daytner, a retired teacher who is still involved in it. The effort stemmed from a novel her students were reading in class, and it became an annual project that has lasted about 15 years so far, he said.
Brigham coordinated the project with the city and Heichel, and he reached out to the local Pennsylvania Department of Transportation office, which donated bags, gloves and vests.
The teams started working at 8 a.m. and finished around 1 p.m. The air was warm and the skies were sunny.
“We ended up with a beautiful day,” Brigham commented.
Mancino, walking along Rural Avenue with the students, remembered that one year as the students were cleaning up the hillside, a resident who lives at the top of the hill was throwing garbage down the hillside.
“Why?” he asked.
Looking behind him at the students working, he commented, “These kids are the best of the best of New Castle.”
