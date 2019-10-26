The New Castle Area School district’s STEAM curriculum is picking up even more steam.
The district’s junior and senior high schools recently entered a partnership pilot program with Carnegie Mellon University to give students interested in robotics an opportunity to earn micro-certifications in five focus areas of the field, with industry-recognized knowledge, skills and attributes needed for the STEM workforce.
Emily Sanders, the district’s director of data assessment and technology, presented that good news to the school board earlier this month. She said the idea for the partnership sprung from the district’s participation in CelebratED in Pittsburgh in September, when New Castle was honored for its commitment to innovation by starting, scaling and sustaining transformational change in education.
The micro-certification areas in the Carnegie-Mellon partnership include robotics integration, electrical foundations, mechanical foundations, software foundations and fabrication foundations. By integrating curricular units developed by the Smart Manufacturing and Advanced Robotics Training (SMART) project into the district’s robotics and STEAM courses, students work through digital lessons via a learning management system and complete hands-on projects, Sanders said.
The projects will be documented in the students’ portfolios through a compilation of photos, videos and drawings, which will be submitted to a certified teacher for evaluation. Once the teacher confirms mastery of the work, the students receive a micro-credential, such as a digital badge, for completing the course. The students then will be able to take a final exam and earn industry-based certification in that focus area.
District students who complete two tracks and earn certifications will have opportunities to be interviewed by companies in and around the Pittsburgh area. Students who complete all five certifications will earn SMART certifications and be guaranteed internships in the field.
So far, only one student, freshman Brady Zook, has achieved a micro-credential — in mechanical foundations.
Robotics teacher Matt Dado said several more students are expected to complete micro-credentials in the coming week.
“There are a lot of good things happening at New Castle High School, but the piloting of this program really excites our students,” Dado said. “We’re very fortunate to offer students a tailored robotics skill set at the high school level, especially since they have the potential to exercise what they’ve learned in their future careers.”
The implementation of the mechanical foundations unit into the district’s applied robotics curriculum gives students a chance to earn a micro-credential in mechanical foundations endorsed by Carnegie Mellon, he said.
And they do a lot of hard work to get them, Dado added.
“Please make no mistake,” he said. “The certifications are not handed out to all participants easily. It’s rigorous.”
Dado said it was no surprise that Zook’s hard work and determination in the robotics studio resulted in him becoming the first student to earn the Carnegie Mellon certification. Zook has also set a goal to learn more about coding.
In the coming weeks, another 10 students are on track to finish their certifications, with the rest of the class not too far behind, Dado said.
CelebratED, a regional event recognizing innovative educators, was hosted by the Grable Foundation in September as a way to highlight innovative practices. New Castle received the TransformEd award. The district also was honored for receiving a $1,000 grant to pilot Artificial Intelligence (AI) curriculum in fifth grade.
Sanders pointed out the importance of STEAM skills for education and for future employment.
As new educational mandates emerge as part of the Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015, schools are working hard to build comprehensive college and career readiness pathways for all students in kindergarten through 12the grade, she said.
Additionally, in 2018, the state rolled out the Future Ready PA Index as a way to measure school performance in areas that include new career ready indicators such as industry-based credentials, advanced coursework and post-secondary transition. And in the fall of 2018, Gov. Tom Wolf signed Senate Bill 1095 into law, which calls for new graduation requirements for students starting with the class of 2022. This law allows for alternative options for students to demonstrate readiness for post-secondary success, Sanders said.
The state Department of Education’s website predicts that 590,000 new and replacement jobs will be created in Pennsylvania through 2026, with STEM jobs growing at more than 9 percent. Over the course of the next 10 years, 71 percent of new jobs will require computer science skills, Sanders said.
The National Association of Manufacturing predicts that U.S. will have to fill 3.5 million STEM jobs by 2025, with more than 2 million of them going unfilled because of the lack of highly skilled candidates, Sanders added.
“This is why New Castle Area School District is committed to providing these enriching opportunities for our students in order to better prepare them for success in their post-secondary journey, whether that be enrolling in higher education or joining the workforce,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.