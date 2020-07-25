(Second of two parts)
With the coronavirus numbers rising daily in Lawrence County, New Castle Area School District officials remain uncertain whether students will return to the classrooms next month.
Whether they do or they don't, principals, bus drivers, food service and other administrative staff are preparing for cyber education possibilities and for a completely different scenario in school if the school year resumes inside the school buildings. That scenario includes a requirement of masks, sanitizing, deep cleaning, social distancing of staff and students, and even stricter organized bus arrivals and departures.
A Zoom meeting of more than 40 members of a district task force convened Thursday with information about what the different schools and departments are considering so far, whether school happens in the classrooms or whether students will be forced to learn from home. Administrators gave reports of what they propose for their schools, as well as for the entire district.
A second Zoom meeting of the task force is planned for 1 p.m. Friday, when Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said she hopes to provide a more definitive rollout of what the district is considering for school's opening. An ultimate plan will be presented to the school board publicly for approval at its regular meeting on Aug. 10.
DeBlasio had said no matter what scenario is chosen — either at-home learning or in school — the school start will be delayed by four work days until Aug. 31, to give teachers the week before that to become acclimated to the new learning scenarios during inservice instruction.
DeBlasio emphasized that the plans will be contingent upon the rising numbers of coronavirus cases statewide and in Lawrence County. The county reported 11 new cases on Friday and two recent deaths, bringing the local death toll to 11.
She iterated the need for parents to complete the district questionnaires about school starting to help give the district direction.
"This is one time I feel the parents need to make a decision on the safety," she said, adding, "We have to decide what educational setting is best.
"Our goal is to get everyone back in school," she continued. "Is it going to happen with the numbers the way they are now? I don't know."
Some options include virtual learning by livestreaming, with teachers actually teaching classes in the classrooms but the students viewing from home; a hybrid of at-home and in school, traditional in-person learning in school as in the past, but with safety protocols in place, or students enrolling independently in the New Castle Cyberschool Academy, with skilled teachers who are not employed by the district and students enrolled for least 18 weeks before transitioning back into district-based education.
David Antuono, principal at George Washington Intermediate School, said a proposed plan for the morning at school is that buses will arrive at school and students will social distance when they disembark the buses and will be required to sanitize.
They will enter the building and be handed breakfast that they will take back to their rooms.
Jonalyn Romeo, assistant high school principal, said older students walking to school would use a different entrance than the bused students and will enter at different times. They would be required to sanitize and stay six feet apart, going to first period.
High school principal Rich Litrenta added that teachers will be in hallways to watch and make sure no students are congregating and that they are social distancing.
No sports equipment may go through security. That must be arranged through the coaches, he said.
Visitors will be prohibited from entering the buildings, he said, and any meetings with administration or teachers would be virtual, through phone calls or email or Google Meets. If it's extremely important to meet in person it will be set up for after-school hours, Litrenta said.
Jeremy Bergman, district food service director, said breakfast will be handed to the students as soon as they enter the buildings. Lunches in the cafeteria will be prepared and sealed, and students will have special distanced seating at lunchtime.
"We want to keep kids moving," he said.
Any students who take lunches to school must have them in paper or disposable bags, and no thermal cups would be allowed.
No lockers will be used, because they are too close together and promote private gatherings of students, Litrenta pointed out.
At the Lockley Early Learning Center, the fingerprint system will be eliminated and students will be tracked by a roster. Antibacterial pin pads will be used for payments, Bergman said.
If the students don't return to the classrooms, the district food service will follow similar protocol as it did in the spring and summer, with possible additional staff being used to pass out lunches at possible more locations.
District business manager Joe Ambrosini reported on plans for cleaning and maintaining the school buildings and facilities.
"We're doing everything we can to keep everyone safe in our buildings," he said. In addition to sanitizers, hand gel, sprays and masks, the district has purchased six disinfectant sprayers to deep-clean every classroom, restroom and cafeteria.
"We're disinfecting everything," he said.
Junior high principal Carol Morell reported that there would be no field trips.
Joe Anderson, principal at Harry W. Lockley Elementary School, added that orientation is big for children in kindergarten, and plans are being made to do a video orientation rather than letting the parents and children come to the school.
Social distancing in the classroom means floor plans with desks spaced apart and teachers distanced.
DeBlasio pointed out that band camp is under way with students socially distanced at the high school premises. Marching band members are surrounding the school building and playing music.
"It's important to teach your children about social distancing," Anderson said, " and now we have to add these basic skills."He said there will be directional arrows in hallways, and specialty classes will travel to the students, who will stay in their rooms.
The principals are coming up with ideas for recess, and how to get play time in, including different breaks in class times, he addwd.
Morell emphasized that orientation will be online video presentations. Desks will be social distanced "as much as we can."
Emily Sanders, the district's director of assessment, data and technology, and James Foster, information technology coordinator, presented their thoughts on what the instruction will look like if students have to learn from home.
Foster said they recently inventoried the district's Chromebooks, and 1,026 were returned. Of those, only 19 needed repairs or parts, he said.
"That gets us halfway through for the one-to-one rollout," he said, adding that the goal is "to make sure there is a device in every kid's hands."
The district is considering buying Android tablets for grade 1 and 2, Sanders said.
She pointed out that the district is looking to obtain a webcam system to move classrooms into livestream, so teachers can teach from the classrooms to children online. It also is buying site licenses for online web tools, she said. The intent is to instruct the teachers how to use that equipment during inservice in August, she said.
Should children return to the classrooms, these other conditions would be in effect.
John Mozzoccio, special programs supervisor, also gave an update on how the district would address special needs students with transportation and education.
