A servicewoman killed Saturday in an accident at Fort Indiantown Gap has been identified as 20-year-old Army Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay of New Castle.
Shay, a 2020 graduate of Mohawk High School, died from injuries suffered in a military training accident involving two military vehicles at the training base in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania. Shay was a 92F, Army Petroleum Supply Specialist, assigned to the 28th Infantry Division’s Company G, 128th Brigade Support Battalion.
Three other service members were injured in the crash, the military said. They were all treated and released from Hershey Medical Center.
