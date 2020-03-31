The New Castle Area School District has increased the number of sites for free breakfasts and lunches for students.
Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said the sites have increased from the initial five, to 15 sites. The breakfasts and lunches are given out together, Mondays through Fridays.
A list of daily locations and times are as follows:
•10 a.m., at Oak Leaf Gardens
•10 a.m., Harry W. Lockley Elementary School, at the bottom of the driveway to the main entrance
•10:30 a.m., McGrath Manor apartments
•10:30 a.m., the parking lot of Gettings Annex outside of the Lawrence County courthouse
•11 a.m. Westview Apartments
•11 a.m., Brinton Hill apartments
•11:30 a.m., Grant Street apartments
•11:30 a.m., Big Run housing units
•11:30 a.m. to noon, at New Castle High School and at Church of the Genesis
•Noon, at Lincoln Terrace apartments
•Noon, Panella Brothers parking lot on the South Side
•12:30 p.m. Harbor Heights
•12:30 p.m., Hito's Restaurant in West Pittsburg
•1 p.m., George Washington Intermediate School.
