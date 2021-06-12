New Castle schools to provide free summer meals

The New Castle Area School District will provide free breakfasts and lunches for children throughout this summer starting June 21.
Other agencies and schools, through the same federal program, will offer lunches at other locations in Lawrence County, both outside of the city of New Castle and at other locations in the city, throughout the summer.
According to Jeremy Bergman, the New Castle district’s food service director, the food offered by the district will be available to any child, aged 18 or younger, from anywhere, not just from the school district, “no questions asked,” under the Summer Youth Cafe program.
The New Castle district’s food deliveries will be Mondays and Wednesdays at designated times and locations. Students or parents may go to the designated sites to pick up the food, and no registration is required. Bergman said.
On Mondays, children will receive two breakfasts and two lunches; on Wednesdays, they will get three breakfasts and two lunches. Bergman anticipates serving 400 packages to start out, but if demand is greater, he will increase the number accordingly, he said.
The district’s program extends beyond the borders of the school district, because, “we knew last year there were certain areas of the county that didn’t have access to food. We’re happy to help any kid we can. They don’t have to live in the school district.”
The provisions are funded by the federal food service program, and the district is fully reimbursed for the cost of the meals, he explained.
New Castle’s program furnishes lunches that are sealed in black trays that can be heated in a microwave at home. Those include hot-style meals or sandwiches.
Breakfasts will typically include cereal and toaster pastries, so they are shelf stable, Bergman said.
“We also have kids in all of the buildings for summer school, whom we’re also feeding on top of this,” he pointed out. He anticipates that the demand for the meals will grow as people catch on.
Because many people receive Federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer Cards — an equivalent to food stamps issued especially during the pandemic — there might be less demand for the food than there was during the COVID-19 shutdown, because every child should have received one of those cards.
Those who did not receive a card should visit the website at https://bit.ly/3zecGcm.
Prior to COVID-19, the district provided the free breakfasts and lunches during the summer in the past, but the program grew last year.
“We had a lot of success with it, so we decided to keep doing it. It’s a great service for the community,” Bergman said. He credited Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio “for always encouraging that anytime we can do something to help our children, she wants it done.”
DeBlasio returned the praise, commenting, “Jeremy continues to do a great job addressing the needs of the students in our district.”
Bergman pointed out that the federal government is offering the funding for this year only to enable every school district in the country to provide the free meals. However, not all of them will offer the program. The Lawrence County Community Action Partnership also is sponsoring a similar program to fill in some of the gaps, as is the Laurel School District. Food also will be available through the program in the Ellwood City area.
The New Castle Area School District’s locations and times for pickup, on Mondays and Wednesday only, will be:
•At 10:30 a.m. — Lincoln Terrace, the lot at the corner of South Ray and Court Streets, and Church of Genesis in Mahoningtown
•From 10:30 to 11 a.m. — Sciota Street/Big Run
•At 10:45 a.m. — Grant Street
•11 a.m. — Crestview (Oak Leaf Gardens)
•11 to 11:30 a.m. — New Castle High School parking lot
•At 11:15 a.m. — Buzzy’s/Panella Brothers — Big Run Playground and Harbor Heights
•At 11:45 a.m. — Hito’s in West Pittsburg
•At 12:30 p.m. — Taggart Stadium and Westview Terrace
The district’s food service truck will remain at each stop for about 15 to 20 minutes.
Other locations in the county that will offer the food — by LCCAP and other agenies — the times and days, are:
•Bessemer Croatian Club, 601 E. Poland Ave., noon to 1 p.m. Thursday from June 14 through Aug. 27, except for July 5.
•Cascade Galleria, dates and times to be determined.
•Ewing Park in Ellwood City, dates and times to be determined.
•Frew Mill campus, 1745 Frew Mill Road, Tuesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
•Grace United Methodist Church, 910 N. Croton Ave., Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
•Gussie Walker House at 1207 Moravia St., Mondays through Fridays at noon.
•Laurel Middle/High School, Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m.
•Neshannock Village, Monday through Friday, from noon to 1 p.m.
•New Castle Public Library, Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
•Wayne Township Fire Hall on Ellwood Road, Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m.
•New Castle YMCA, Mondays through Fridays, 11:30 to 12:30 p.m.
•The Y Zone, Neshannock Township, Mondays through Fridays, 11:30 a.m.
There will be no distributions on July 5, because of the Independence Day holiday.
