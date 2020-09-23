By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Refinancing of past bond issues has proven financially beneficial for the New Castle Area School District to realize savings in interest payments on debts from past construction projects.
The school board at its regular meeting, held via Zoom on Monday, voted unanimously to proceed with refinancing three bond issues— two from 2011 and one 2012, totaling $18,565,000. The district projects the move, to reduce the percentages of interest owed on them, will result in a one-time savings of $1,039,662 because of lower interest rates.
At least two of those debts were bond issues that had been refinanced previously for a savings, according to district business manager Joseph Ambrosini.
He explained that the original debts are from construction of the Junior/Senior High School and the Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center. The existing principle owed for the junior-senior high project is $16,740,000, and $1,825,000 is still owed from the Lockley project.
Chris Bamber of Public Financial Advisors of Malvern, the district’s financial advisor for its bond refinancing, and Pat Healy, the district’s bond counsel, advised the board that the interest rates now are near an all-time low.
The exact interest amounts on the bond refinancing, which will be settled before Dec. 1, won’t be available until then.
Ambrosini noted that the one-time savings through the move has not been included as an asset in not the district’s slim 2020-21 fiscal year budget. He thanked Bamber and Healy for giving the district the opportunity for the refinancing.
The district initially borrowed a principal amount of $52 million in 2001 for construction of the junior senior high school. The building was finished in 2004, when students first started going to school there.
The Harry W. Lockley renovation bond issue of $19 million was floated in 2011, the district consolidated its elementary schools. The kindergartners and grade-schoolers moved into the remodeled classrooms there in phases during 2015 and 2016.
