A credit bureau that rates school districts for bond purposes has lowered the rating of the New Castle Area School District’s general obligation bonds from A to A-minus.
Standard & Poors Global Ratings, based in New York, notified the district of the slight change this month, citing these reasons for the downgrade:
•A structural imbalance, due in part to a reluctance to raise taxes, resulting in a negative general fund performance in recent years.
•A declining fund balance. The district for more than six years has ended its budget year at a deficit and used the district’s fund balance to compensate for the funds, while being unwilling to increase local taxes to make up for the shortfalls. The school board has not raised taxes in 15 years.
•Significantly high fixed costs stemming from high debt, pension contributions and other post-employment benefits.
The report notes that fiscal year 2018 — the last audited year available — was the sixth consecutive year the district ended with a budget deficit, and management expects to report negative general fund operations in fiscal years 2019 and 2020, the report said.
It notes that the district’s fund balance is positive and is expected to remain positive.
The district at the end of 2018 had a fund balance of $3.216 million.
District business manager Joseph Ambrosini said the district had $2.4 million left in the fund balance at the end of June 2019. He does not have figures yet showing how much will be left in it by the end of this school year, he said.
The district most likely will not raise taxes this year, either, because its many of its residents are out of work from COVID-19 and it would put more financial burden on them, he said.
The rating company noted that rising pension contributions, special education and English language learner costs continue to be persistent financial pressures for the district, and that current economic conditions — particularly with uncertainty related to COVID-19 — may result in state funding declines.
“Therefore, we are uncertain that the district will be able to solve its structural imbalance in the near term, and the district’s thin fund balance may be insufficient to withstand a short-term decline in state aid,” the company’s paperwork said.
“Somewhat offsetting these credit weaknesses, in our opinion, is the district’s growing enrollment and plan to return to balanced operations,” the report said.
Enrollment totaled 3,200 in 2018, an increase of 61 students since 2014. The district attributes that growth to families moving into the district for the STEAM program and its cyber school.
On another positive note, the district’s end-of-year shortfall will be smaller, about $500,000, because the district received additional grant revenues for various programs.
Other steps the district is taking are to reduce its non-classroom positions and close its pre-kindergarten program.
Ambrosini explained that the ratings company is a credit bureau for bonds.
“Our rating went from A to A-minus,” he explained. “Buyers buy district bonds because they’re secure. The change in ratings tells bondholders to put on their brakes a little bit. It’s not life-threatening,” he said. He compared it to a personal credit score going from a 700 to a 680 points.
“The district has always been at an A rating,” Ambrosini said. “The reason it went down is because we’ve been relying on our fund balance for the last six or seven years (to balance the budget deficits) and our fund balance is decreasing and they didn’t like that.”
He noted that fiscal year 2018, the most recently audited year by the company, was the sixth consecutive year the district had a deficit and had to use money from the fund balance, which is similar to a savings account.
The bond rating company in its letter noted there is a one in three chance it could lower the district’s rating again during the next year.
Ambrosini told the school board that he has set a meeting for May 7 to review the district’s 2020-2021 spending plan and the effects COVID-19 is having on the district’s finances. The budget must be adopted by the board by June 30.
