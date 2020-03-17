The feeding started Monday night.
Volunteers of the New Castle Area School District and Victory Family Church carried bags to cars at curbside, filled with free pasta dinners for people who otherwise might not have food to eat.
The dinners are being served by the district with donations from the community during the coronavirus shutdown.
Rick Spelling, who heads the Fishers of Men outreach ministry, was one of the helpers outside the main doors of the New Castle High School Monday evening. The Fishers of Men are affiliated with the Victory church.
“We do this as a ministry,” Spelling said. “We fed 200 people yesterday in Butler. We’re doing this as a community service.”
Children in the New Castle Area School District will not go hungry for the duration while they are off school during the coronavirus school shutdown, which some say could last as long as eight weeks.
The district has made arrangements to feed the district students breakfast and lunch, and to provide dinner for anyone up to four people per family, for at least the coming two weeks with the curbside dinners, according to Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio.
The dinners, comprised of hot food packaged to go, will be served from the high school location from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for the next two weeks. The takeouts may be picked up at the high school only, at the main entrance on Hurricane Drive.
DeBlasio noted that community volunteers are helping cafeteria staff prepare and distribute the dinners at the high school only.
She emphasized that the dinnertime meals are to supplement families’ normal dinners who are in need, not replace them.
“We want to reach as many families as we can. That’s why there is a four-person limit on the number,” she said.
And while the dinners are for any families, the grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches are for students only.
Jeremy Bergman, the district’s food service director, could not give a number of how many breakfasts and lunches would be prepared for Tuesday, the first day of the free handout, or the days thereafter.
“It’s an ever-flowing thing,” he said Monday afternoon. “We’ve never done anything like this, so we have no idea.”
A schedule has been set up to distribute them, at seven designated times and locations within the district.
Unlike serving the students in school, those sites are spread out through the community, “so we have no idea what to expect,” he said.
He said he is working through the state Department of Education to make sure all of the licenses are in line.
For the dinners, he is coordinating work from an abundance of volunteers in the community who are wanting to reach out and help, “to use the best resources we have available.”
He said that many people are donating money and food as well for the dinners. The menu, established for this week only, featured pasta with meat sauce on Monday. Wednesday’s dinner will be pizza and salad, and macaroni and cheese is the menu for Friday.
“It’s a total community effort to make this happen,” he said.
Anyone who wants to donate toward the dinners should email Bergman, who is the district’s point person for all donations. His email address is jbergman@ncasd.com. Food donations are accepted on a case-by-case, if it’s something that can be used and has a shelf life, he said.
The contents of the grab-and-go breakfasts for students will vary, he said, but they will be 100 percent cold so there is no worry about keeping the food hot.
“That makes it very simple,” Bergman said. “We have a box truck that we use. It’s not refrigerated, so we’re making short runs, one site at a time, so things aren’t out of the cold more than half an hour.”
As the day goes on, the district’s cafeteria staff may be making more lunches depending upon demand, he said. “We’ll constantly have a staff on standby, ready to make more if one site has a boom. Nobody has ever set up food in West Pittsburg before, so we have no idea what kind of turnout to expect.”
DeBlasio said the boxed breakfasts and lunches will have such items as protein bars, graham crackers, milk or juice, fruit and sandwiches, as examples. The items will vary each day and with each package, depending upon supplies available.
The times and locations for distributing the breakfasts/lunches are:
•New Castle Junior/Senior High School, main entrance on Hurricane Drive, 11:30 a.m. to noon.
•Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center, main entrance, 11:30 a.m. to noon.
•Sciota Street public housing — A school district mobile food van will be there from 10:45 to 11:15 a.m.
•Harbor Heights public housing — A district mobile food van will be there from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
•Westview Terrace apartment complex— A district mobile food van will be there from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.
•Church of Genesis on Cedar Street, Mahoningtown, at side ramp with awning — 11:30 a.m. to noon.
•Hito’s Restaurant in West Pittsburg, banquet entrance, 10:30 to 11:00 a.m.
In a letter to district parents, DeBlasio wrote of the virus threat, “This is a rapidly evolving situation that we are closely monitoring. We will continue to be in contact with experts for guidance, and will evaluate the situation on a daily basis. In an effort to keep you up-to-date with information, we will communicate through our alert system, via phone and/or text messaging, as well as through our District website at www.ncasd.com.”
The public school board meeting, previously scheduled for Tuesday, is canceled.
The district’s buildings will remain closed. Anyone with questions or concerns may call their child’s school and someone will be there from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. daily. The custodians will be deep cleaning all of the buildings during the mandated shutdown, DeBlasio wrote.
She is encouraging parents to regularly check the district’s website for new information.
