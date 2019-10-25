The New Castle Area School Board made several personnel changes, including in the school cafeterias, at its regular meeting Monday.
The board voted 5-0 for all of the changes. Members George Gabriel, Steve Fornataro, Anna Pascarella and Robert Lyles were absent.
The board took these actions:
•Accepted the resignation of Sam Holmes III as security guard, retroactive to Sept. 27.
•Approved the retirement of Rudy Spielvogel, assistant food service manager, effective Dec. 31, under the district’s early retirement incentive.
•Granted raises of 50 cents per hour to five school security guards. The guards and their new wages are Patsy Nerti at $10.50 per hour, Khalil Huddleston, Dennis Marlow and Sam Holmes I, all at $12:50 per hour, and Darrell Holmes at $15.50 per hour.
•Abolished four cafeteria positions and recreated four new positions with different hours. The new positions are cashier and general kitchen for grade 6 at the junior high, 4.5 hours; service of pizza for grade 6, 5.75 hours, server and laborer at Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center, 4.75 hours; and service at Lockley, 4 hours. Anna Wimberley and Toni Lewis-Bundy were appointed to the two Lockley positions, respectively, Maureen Scott was named to the 6th-grade pizza position and Danielle Alazaideh was appointed to the fourth position.
•Appointed Leeanne Cangey as power hour assistant for the CANES after-school program. She will be paid $14 per hour for up to 3.25 hours.
•Appointed Trina Sibeto, Shalanda Bentel, Renae Cotelesse and Christy Litrenta as substitute power hour teachers, payable at $19 per hour up to 2.5 hours per day.
•Agreed to pay Sonny Mancino, fitness enrichment teacher in the after-school program, at $14 per hour for up to 2.5 hours per day.
•Added Jennifer Black, Robert Ruiz and Andrew Sever, all emergency certified, to the substitute teacher list; Sherry Settle and Jamie Taylor to the cafeteria substitute list and CIerra Hanna, Evelyn Taylor and Jamie Taylor to the personal care assistant substitute list; and James Lombardo as a security substitute.
In other, non-personnel business, the board:
•Approved a contract with Mary Ann Thomas to provide services as a Keystone algebra tutor for up to two days a week during the 2019-20 school year. She will be paid $100 per day.
•Approved a rental agreement with Victory Family Church, the lessee, for its use of the high school auditorium on Sundays, beginning Jan. 5, through Dec. 31, 2020, for worships services for adult and student ministry. The church will pay the district $1,000 per week.
