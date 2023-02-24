A vote Tuesday by the New Castle School Board will grant the district’s administrative staff raises for this year and the coming two years.
The raises ranging from 1 to 2.5 percent, are annual through the 2024-25 school year. The previous contract expired Dec. 31, and the new three-year pact is retroactive to Jan. 1 this year.
The vote was 8 to 1 at the board’s regular meeting, with board member Robert Lyles dissenting. Seven other board members cast favorable votes for what is known as the Act 93 contract, and board member Tracy Rankin voted yes by phone. She did not attend the meeting.
New Castle Area School District Business Manager Joseph Ambrosini explained the different percentages of the raises were determined by the board to establish parity in the pay of some of the positions.
Lyles said he voted against the raises for several reasons, citing them.
“I believe our administrative salaries are exorbitant,” he said in a phone interview Wednesday. “I couldn’t vote for the contract, knowing they spend more time in their offices than they do walking hallways and monitoring classes and the lunchrooms.
“I believe raises should be earned and not given because of one’s tenure,” he said.
Lyles said that during negotiations, he proposed a wage freeze, but there were objections to that by the other board members.
Another reason for his no vote is because of how the school district statewide ranks in achievement and academic growth.
The New Castle Area School District ranks 466th in the state out of 500 schools, “which places us in the bottom one percent,” Lyles pointed out.
“Many of our administrators make more money than superintendents across Lawrence County, and even in the (Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV),” he said.
Test score statistics published earlier this month show that 89 percent of the district’s third-graders and 84 percent of its fourth-graders are reading at the basic or below reading levels, he said.
“To me, it’s a complete disservice to our students. Only in the New Castle Area School District can you underperform at your job and still be incentivized.”
He acknowledged the new contract did resolve some things favorably for the district. Previously, the administrative employees had unlimited personal days. That is now limited to five in a school year. Also eliminated was a formula for raises that is replaced by a straight salary plus a percentage increase. There also was a change in the retirement rules, that places an age 65 cap on retired employees whose spouses are under the health care plan.
“When you factor a lot of those things, we certainly made some good strides,” Lyles said, “but to me, I didn’t think from a productivity standpoint, that it’s commensurate with their salaries.
“We have to do better as a district,” he commented. “It’s inexcusable that our children cannot read. There’s no excuse for that.”
Ambrosini’s wages are under a separate contract, but his benefits tie in with the Act 93 contract.
All of the administrators, their titles, their 2021-22 wages from the previous pact in parentheses, their current and future wages, and the percentages of increases are as follows:
•Dr. Tabitha Marino, assistant to the superintendent, ($135,382); $140,000 for 2022-23; $142,100 for 2023-24, 1.5 percent; and $144,232 for 2024-25, 1.5 percent.
•Dr. John Mozzoccio, director of pupil services, ($131,820); $138,000 for 2022-23; $140,000 for 2023-24, 1.5 percent; and $142,171, 1.5 percent.
•Joseph Ambrosini, business manager, ($144,372); $146,538 for 2022-23, 1.5 percent; $148,736 for 2023-24, 1.5 percent; and $150,967 for 2024-25, 1.5 percent.
•Richard Litrenta, high school principal, ($144,121); $145,562 for 2022-23, 1 percent; $147,018 for 2023-24, 1 percent; $148,488, $1,470 for 2024-25, 1 percent.
•Ralph Blundo, high school assistant principal, ($131,020), $134,296 for 2022-23, 2.5 percent; $137,653 for 2023-24, 2.5 percent; and $141,094 for 2024-25, 2.5 percent.
•Kim Kladitis and Sean Van Eman, assistant high school principals, both new hires, $115,000 for 2022-23; $117,300 for 2023-24, 2 percent; and $119,646 for 2024-25, 2 percent.
•Carol Morell, junior high school principal, ($136,543), $141,270 for 2022-23; $14,389 for 2023-24, 1.5 percent; $145,540 for 2024-25, 1.5 percent.
•Jonalyn Romeo, junior high assistant principal, ($131,621) $134,912 for 2022-23, 2.5 percent; $138,284 for 2023-24, 2.5 percent; and $141,741 for 2024-25, 2.5 percent.
•April Siciliano, junior high assistant principal, new hire this year, $110,000, 2022-23; $112,200 for 2023-24, $2 percent; and $114,444 for 2024-25, 2 percent.
•David Antuono, George Washington Intermediate School principal, ($133,882) $135,890 for 2022-23, 1.5 percent; $137,929 for 2023-24, 1.5 percent; and $139,998 for 2024-25, 1.5 percent.
•Pat Cain, intermediate school assistant principal, $110,00 for 2022-23 (new hire), $112,200 for 2023-24, 2 percent; and $114,444 for 2024-25, 2 percent.
•Japraunika Wright was hired earlier this month as high school principal, at a salary of $122,500 for 2022-23. She will begin her duties with the district July 1. The board has not yet set her increases for the two years in the potential contract.
