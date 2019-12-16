New Castle's abolitionist's role in Underground Railroad unveiled

In the 1890s, New Castle News articles called the city a “red hot abolition town,” and even went so far to say, “there were times when the few southern sympathizers in this city were in danger.”
There were multiple paths throughout Pennsylvania for escaped slaves from the South as they moved north toward Union territory.
And one of the heavily traveled routes to freedom led from Beaver Falls to New Castle.
LINES
According to William J. Switala in his book, “Underground Railroad in Pennsylvania,” upon entering Beaver Falls, the route split into three lines — one into Enon, another along Little Beaver Creek and the last into New Castle.
If fugitive slaves were fortunate enough to arrive at the Beaver and Lawrence county border, Switala wrote, “the only logical place” to head was New Castle. If they arrived without being caught, fugitive slaves became a part of an “organized escaped system” with an “elaborate network” within the city.
While some elected to go directly west of the city and travel through smaller farms to cross into Ohio through towns such as Quakertown, most went north to New Wilmington and through Mercer County. Switala wrote, upon leaving Lawrence County and entering in Mercer County, the slaves “would have found themselves in friendly territory.”
Once arriving in New Castle, fugitive slaves would have been aided by some of the city’s 23 known conductors. Places where slaves could stop safely were called stations, and people who helped them were called conductors.
In their book, “In Hot Pursuit. The Hidden History of the Underground Railroad in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania,” Susan Linville and Elizabeth Dirisio wrote that there were others in the county who while not actually conductors, turned a blind eye to others’ involvement like local downtown shop owner R.W. Clendenin. Some of the known conductors on the railroad included were the Rev. Wells Bushnell and his wife, the Berry family and the White family.
Two of the city’s known stations were within walking distance of each other.
WHITE HOMESTEAD
Thomas Berry was a free black man who opened the first barbershop in New Castle.
According to Linville, Berry built a brick home on a property owned by Joseph White on the corner of West Grant and North Jefferson streets sometime after arriving in the city in 1841. In the southwest corner of the home, there was a secret cellar. Although Linville recognizes the members of the Berry family were not documented as conductors in the 1880s and 1890s, she wrote, it “seems obvious” a secret cellar would not have been built into the home unless they intended to use it.
After looking at documents during her research for the book, Linville said she wasn’t sure why White owned the land the Barrys built a house on.
Her book even references White’s son, J. Crawford, who had reportedly said, “The truth was, the station had been built for a special purpose, to secrete fugitive slaves hoping and trying to make the land of freedom, when pursued closely by their masters.”
After Thomas died, the White family moved into the home and presumably continued the practice of helping escaped slaves. The Whites were known to hide slaves in such places as their fireplace or a large oven, according to Switala.
White and his wife Adaline, Switala describes, were “ardent abolitionists.”
According to a book by Aaron Hazen, “20th Century History of New Castle and Lawrence County, Pennsylvania and Representative Citizens,” White was “one of New Castle’s older and most respected citizens.”
White was born on December 1820 in New Castle to an affluent family and was the youngest son of Crawford and Elizabeth White. White’s father became “the first postmaster, the pioneer woolen manufacturer, built the first sawmill, the first grist mill and established the first brickyard,” according to Hazen.
The home was demolished in the 1950s, and a Pizza Hut now stands in its place.
R.W. CLENDENIN & SONS
Robert Wallace Clendenin opened a dry goods business in 1848 in downtown New Castle, R.W. Clendenin & Sons, on the corner of North Mercer and Washington streets. Although Clendenin wasn’t an official conductor, according to Linville, he reportedly turned a blind eye to those who used his store for those who were.
An excerpt from a New Castle News article from the 1890s states: “When Mr. Clendenin was questioned concerning this cellar, the existence of which is unknown even to the occupants of the house, he said that while he himself had nothing to do with the working of the ‘railroad,’ he did not doubt that some of his friends could tell of colored people they had concealed there.”
While the building is no longer standing, Clendenin’s legacy can still be seen around the city.
He is the “Clen” portion of Clen Moore Street in New Castle, and was also the owner of a large 10-room Victorian home, which currently is the home to Eckles Architecture.
Clendenin moved to New Castle in 1840 when he was 15 and married Belinda Pollock in 1846, who was the sister of known conductor Joseph White’s wife.
First Commonwealth Bank currently stands where the shop formerly did.
FRANK JACKSON
One of the many stories from the Underground Railroad period in the city lies in the kidnapping of Frank Jackson, a free black man.
A New Castle News article from March 1897 recounts the story of Jackson, who was traveling to Baltimore, Maryland, to deliver horses. Upon arriving in Baltimore, he traveled to Alexandria, Virginia, where he was kidnapped and sold as a slave.
When Jackson did not return to New Castle, people became suspicious until they found out he was a slave in North Carolina.
After attempting to escape slavery multiple times, funds were raised to hire George Morgan, a lawyer and father-in-law of well-known abolitionist John Brown, to find Jackson.
When Morgan found Jackson at a courthouse, he told his owner that he was going to lose his payment for Jackson as well as Jackson himself, but reportedly the slave owner didn’t put up a fight.
When Morgan went to put Jackson on a train back to the city, an officer refused to allow Jackson to travel north without written permission. Once he got the proper documents, Jackson was allowed to leave.
Jackson lived and worked in the city for many years following his return.
CHURCHES
Some of the conductors were Presbyterian and therefore belonged to local congregations. According to Linville, “rebellious minsters” and their followers were “almost solely responsible for the abolitionist movement and Underground Railroad in Lawrence County.”
In the late 1840s, local ministers requested action from the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church with regard to slavery. When the Assembly ruled in June 1847 slavery was a fixed institution, seven Presbyterian churches disassociated themselves from the organization. Since former members were left without a place to worship, they gathered in the Lawrence County Courthouse while their new church, the Free Presbyterian Church, was being constructed.
According to a New Castle News article from 1910 about beer held in the basement of the courthouse, “The place is what is known as the ‘dungeon,’ and has been very little used since it was abandoned as a station for the underground railroad in the days before the war.”
Linville thinks the space was used to smuggle slaves by the same disassociated congregation members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.