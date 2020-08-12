New Castle rolls out the first nine weeks

The first nine weeks of school for New Castle students are going to be a lot different than their first days of school last year, or any other year.
It also promises to be a lot different than the schooling they had in the spring, after the state government shut down schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning Aug. 1, a new scenario of online learning, a virtual learning model, will be introduced to students in the district, with teachers interacting with students, answering their questions and potentially teaching them from their classrooms, all online.
According to a phased reopening plan with options that was adopted by the school board Monday, students will begin the school year with online learning from their homes, only for the first nine weeks, because of the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in Lawrence County.
The learning will consist of a blend of both synchronous — real-time teaching by videoconferencing or logging on to the computer at the same time as the teachers — and asynchronous learning, which is self-paced learning through online activities or recorded lessons, both digital and nondigital.
The teachers will use the Google classroom learning management system, and school-issued devices or computers will be provided to all students who need them. They will log on, following a schedule for virtual learning.
"The teachers will be online (personally) with students much more," Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio explained. "Every child will need a computer, and if they don't have one at home, the district will provide one."
The teachers and staff will report to the school buildings for their normal work days for virtual teaching. Teachers will be available to help their students during regular periods or time blocks. The district will recommend the virtual learning guidelines for teachers to ensure a healthy balance of live and recorded lessons and screen time.
DeBlasio emphasized that the district is considering a no-homework policy for grades kindergarten through 8, and homework on an as-needed basis for grades 9 through 12, because "these students are experiencing enough pressure right now," she said.
The teachers have been going through professional development throughout the summer, and will have completed 24 hours of training by Sept. 1. Teachers also will attend four days of inservice training Aug. 24 through 27 to better prepare them for virtual teaching, the plan indicates.
The administrators of each school building are creating virtual schedules to add structure for the students while learning from home.
"We encourage students to log on during the day at the specified times that their classes are scheduled," the plan states, so they can interact with their teachers by attending synchronous learning opportunities that will allow for real-time feedback and direct instruction, as well as completing asynchronous activities at that time so they can ask for help or collaborate with their peers.
Students in grades 7 through 12 will be on a delayed-bell schedule on Mondays only, to allow them to get their free breakfast and lunch distributions for the week. The late start also will allow them more time in completing assignments, collaborating with peers online, and tutoring, academic assistance, remedial instruction, enrichment and interventions. Formal classes will begin at 9:45 a.m. Mondays for those grades.
As for the students' class schedules, the principals of each building will establish the class times for students to log on for lessons, so that the district will have satisfied the 900 hours of education required by the state Department of Education, DeBlasio said.
The students will be informed of their schedules by district email or through its Alert Now call service that goes to all student homes, she said.
As an alternative to the virtual learning model, parents can choose to enroll students the New Castle Cyber Academy, an 18-week term.
Emily Sanders, the district's director of data and assessment technology, explained various terms ot the school board that will be involved with the online learning experience. Those terms include live streaming, video conference, Screencast and learning management system.
Detailed definitions of those are available in the plan, which is posted on the school district website.
"Everything we're talking about now is involved with virtual teaching and learning," Sanders said.
The virtual learning will go on until Nov. 4, or until the district and school board deem it is safe to proceed with a hybrid model of learning, with part time in the classrooms and part time on the computers at home.
