A New Castle man is in the Lawrence County jail after allegedly breaking into a Union Township house and attacking a resident.
Union Township police charged Alonzo Cortez Whittier III, 31, of 124 Park Ave, with strangulation, burglary, simple assault and harassment. He was arraigned before District Judge Jerry Cartwright and jailed in lieu of $10,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 30.
According to a police report, officers were called at 5:48 a.m. Saturday after Whittier allegedly broke through a window at the victim’s Round Street house and began to assault her.
The victim’s juvenile son called police and his father to come to get him. Police arrived, the report stated, to find Whittier at the passenger window of the juvenile’s father’s vehicle “screaming and irate.”
According to the report, Whittier told officers he and the victim were at an after-hours party then left. But when he knocked on her door, she refused to let him in.
The report also noted there is an active Protection From Abuse order taken out by the victim against Whittier.
