New Castle’s city council is getting ready for paving season.
Council received and opened paving bids for 2023 paving work during its meeting Thursday. City Administrator Chris Frye, city Solicitor Ted Saad and Councilmen Eric Ritter and Terry Rodgers clarified that was the bid list and not the final paving list.
The three bids that were received were from New Castle-based Protech Asphalt Maintenance, Valencia-based Shields Asphalt Paving and Wampum-based Youngblood Paving.
Each company gave a base bid price with seven optional bids.
The seven optional bids are 2nd Street from West Clayton Street to West Cherry Street, Cascade Street from the crossover pipe to Paper Mill Road, Fairmount Avenue from Mercer Avenue to Highland Avenue, Moody Avenue from Highland Avenue to Delaware Avenue, Moody Avenue from Delaware Avenue to Neshannock Avenue, Wilder Street from Liberty Street to the dead end and Wilson Avenue from City Line Street to Vogan Street.
Protech’s bid was $1,484,282.51 for the base bid and $1,920,975 total including the seven optional bids.
Shields’ bid was $1,287,544 for the base bid and $1,665,062.25 total including the seven optional bids.
Youngblood’s bid was $1,199,694.88 for the base bid and $1,554,665.13 total including the seven optional bids.
Council and city administration are working on finalizing the paving projects for the base bid in consultation with the city’s engineer RAR Engineering.
“We still have to review the bids for the projects and then per RAR recommendation see just how much we can tackle with the funds we have available,” Rodgers said. “We are working to help as many neighborhoods throughout our community.”
Earlier in March, city officials stated the city was allocating $1,165,414 for paving, of which $475,000 comes from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funding and $690,414 through its capital improvement program budget.
The bids were tabled for review.
Council also received a bid from New Castle-based Mahoning Builders to do handicap curb ramps.
The base bid for 150 curb ramps was $257,534, while the total bid, for 13 optional curbs, was $298,160.
The optional curbs are at Gibson and Arlington, Hazen and Acorn, Jackson and Vogan, Terrace and Jefferson, Vogan and Huron, Wabash and 2nd, Wabash and Cascade, Warren and Huron, Warren and Stanton, Warren and Thorpe, 8th and Clayton, Bell and McCleary and McCleary and Sampson.
Like the paving bids, the curb bid was tabled for review, with city officials to determine the paving curb list in the future based on funding.
The city is set to receive $273,420.06 in Community Development Block Grant funding for the curb cut work.
During Thursday’s meeting, council awarded a bid for super pave hot mix to Lindy Paving in the amount of $74.60 per ton, for a total of $18,650 for 250 tons, for 2023 paving work.
A revision in 2021 Community Development Block Grant funding was approved to reallocate $128,471.40 for Grant Street improvements.
A total of $7,342.65 in overdrawn administration funds in CDBG fiscal year 2017 funds was reallocated for the fiscal year 2018 project involving handicapped curb ramps.
